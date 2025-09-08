Streamlining Care Coordination: Tackling Administrative Burden in Post-Acute Care

Physician practices are under more pressure than ever. Between rising patient volumes, staff shortages, and new regulatory requirements, administrative work can quickly overwhelm teams and pull focus away from direct patient care.

Too often, practices rely on outdated processes: paper-based workflows, manual tracking, faxing, and repeated follow-ups. These inefficiencies cause delays, compliance risks, and frustration for both providers and patients.

The Stakes Are High

A recent study conducted by Fierce Healthcare in partnership with Forcura, highlighted the widespread impact of administrative burden:

33% of practices spend more than 10 hours per week managing post-acute documentation. More than a third rely on 5 to 7+ staff members to handle referrals, phone calls, and faxes. Nearly 50% of respondents didn’t realize they can bill for care plan oversight. 93% of practices are dissatisfied with their current care coordination processes.

These challenges not only drain staff time but also delay patient care and put revenue at risk.

Why It Matters

Care coordination between physician practices and post-acute providers is critical to ensuring patients transition safely and effectively after leaving the hospital. Yet, when administrative tasks slow down this process, patients wait longer for care and practices lose valuable clinical time.

Practices need solutions that simplify document management, speed up order processing, and reduce manual follow-up work—without adding extra steps for providers.

A Smarter Way Forward

Forcura Circle is a cloud-based e-signature solution designed specifically for physician practices. It eliminates manual tracking and paper processes, replacing them with a streamlined, digital workflow that:

Speeds up signatures (often 50% faster than traditional methods). Simplifies access for providers—no app or software downloads required. Enables bulk signing of up to 50 care plans at once. Reduces hard costs tied to faxes, paper, and staff follow-ups. Improves visibility into outstanding orders and compliance.

The result? Less paperwork, faster care coordination, and more time for patients.

Real-World Results

The benefits of streamlined workflows are more than theoretical. House Call MDs, a physician practice in Florida, turned to Forcura Circle to modernize its order management process and saved 10+ hours weekly.

By eliminating manual tracking and enabling digital signatures, the practice:

Simplified how providers reviewed and signed orders Reduced the administrative strain on staff Gained visibility into outstanding documents Freed its clinical team to focus more on patient care

As the practice noted, the shift wasn’t just about efficiency—it was about giving back valuable time to providers and patients alike. Learn how House Call MDs transformed their workflow with Forcura Circle here.

The Bottom Line

Administrative burden is one of the most pressing issues facing physician practices today. Without modern tools, manual processes will continue to drain time, delay patient care, and create compliance risks.

Solutions like Forcura Circle can help practices streamline care coordination, reduce costs, and ensure that clinicians spend less time chasing paperwork—and more time focusing on what matters most: their patients.

