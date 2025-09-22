State-level pharmacy benefits laws could have broad implications





In an effort to rein in soaring prescription drug spend, state legislatures across the country have turned their sights toward regulating pharmacy benefits managers. So far this year, more than 1,500 bills have been introduced, and dozens have been passed that target some aspect of pharmacy benefits, including utilization management, rebates, spread pricing, and networks. In the latest episode of Podnosis, Wes Hill, senior director at RxBenefits, highlights how the heightened pace and volume of legislation at the state level could create compliance challenges for PBMs and plan sponsors.



Hill said employers—who shoulder much of the cost of pharmacy benefits—need to make their voices heard. By tracking legislation, assessing its impact and working with advisors, they can help shape reforms and protect their health plans. To hear more about the legal battles and what's ahead for PBMs, listen to the full Podnosis episode.

