Standardizing Excellence: 5 Pillars for Reducing Unwarranted Care Variation

As health systems continue to navigate several interrelated challenges — from rising costs to shifting reimbursement models — many are leveraging innovative strategies that positively impact clinical practice variation and their bottom line.



Practitioners and health system administrators have long endured the complex issue of unwarranted clinical variation, defined as over or under-utilization of care due to deviations from evidenced-based care standards. It remains a crucial area of healthcare system improvement, with the latest research suggesting that most provider organizations have actionable savings opportunities amounting to $20M-$30M per $1B in revenue1.



Factors contributing to clinical care variation may include individual physician beliefs, patient preferences, and the absence of clear, measurable criteria to guide treatment options. The complexity and diversity of care variation can lead to disparities in patient outcomes and a health system’s financial burdens.



Many health systems leaders grappling with this issue have realized the need for implementing a well-rounded, systematic strategy that utilizes valuable data and analytics to identify areas of improvement.



A data-driven approach allows for targeted improvement efforts that have the potential to yield significant cost savings without compromising the quality of care. Indeed, with high-value data and analytics capabilities and a standard approach to quality improvement, organizations can transcend mere pockets of excellence and achieve widespread transformation.



Issues Driving Unwarranted Clinical Variation



One cause for care variation is the lack of standardized clinical guidelines or protocols across healthcare providers.



Another factor contributing to care variation is the influence of financial incentives on treatment decisions. In fee-for-service payment models there is a potential for over-utilization of tests and procedures. On the other hand, in capitated payment models there may be underutilization of necessary treatments due to cost-saving measures.



Compounding these issues is the scarcity of meaningful data and a robust data platform that serves as a single source of truth.



Stakeholders need access to a breadth of data and detailed insights, including:

Electronic health records (EHR),

Patient satisfaction surveys,

Payer claims information,

Costs associated with materials and supplies,

Prescription medications,

Factors influencing social determinants of health,

Reports on patient engagement and more.

The availability of these data and analytics to the entire care team is crucial for maximum impact. As such, leaders can identify variations by analyzing patient location and risk cohort or by provider. What’s more, reliable data access enables practitioners to proactively adjust the clinical course of treatment for individual patients.



Five Components of Care Standardization



These issues underscore the need for standardization in healthcare. There are five critical elements of care standardization, which include:

Screening and assessment to address population health risk factors, Patient involvement in their plan of care, Outpatient care management focused on medication and chronic condition management, Acute decompensation management treatment protocols and Smooth and effective transitions of care across settings and providers.