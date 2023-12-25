Sandata: Technology’s Role in Moving Homecare into The Future

Emmet O'Gara, CEO of Sandata, a pioneer and market leader in homecare solutions, joins Fierce Healthcare in the hot seat to share insights into how homecare agencies, MCOs, and other industry stakeholders can navigate the complex and changing homecare ecosystem.



“It certainly is an evolving landscape,” O'Gara, leading Sandata's charge in transforming homecare, shared. “The introduction of technology has become an enabler for homecare agencies, but also a burden if not fully integrated. Or if they're in an environment where they have to use multiple systems to run their agencies." This statement underscores Sandata's focus on integrating and simplifying technology in homecare, thereby alleviating that burden on all involved.



Sandata is advancing interoperability – an open model system that gives agencies and MCOs the flexibility and choice to select the most suitable tools and services for their unique needs. This model reduces the friction caused by using multiple, incompatible systems, thus streamlining data exchange and care coordination, which is essential in today's complex healthcare environment.



Tune in to the full interview to hear more about this and O’Gara’s take on what the future of home and community-based care may look like