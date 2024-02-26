Protecting the protector: Discussing cybersecurity in healthcare

Healthcare is one of the most targeted industries when it comes to cybercrime. With private, valuable data housed in systems all across the sector, it paints an enticing picture for cybercriminals seeking to extract maximum dividends.



Joining us today is Brian Arnold, Director of Legal Affairs at Huntress, a cybersecurity specialist which seeks to empower small and medium-sized organizations to protect their endpoints, identities, and employees from today’s growing threat landscape.

The conversation begins with an overview of the recent strategy published by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aimed at enhancing cybersecurity in healthcare. Here, Brian explains the four pillars of action outlined in the strategy, emphasizing the need for increased accountability and compliance with cybersecurity standards.



The discussion then turns to the myriad of threats facing healthcare organizations, including phishing attacks, social engineering, and the alarming rise of ransomware incidents, with Brian highlighting the significant impact these threats can have on patient care, safety and public trust within the healthcare sector.





However, despite the daunting challenges, there are steps that small and medium-sized healthcare organizations can take to bolster their cybersecurity defenses without disrupting operations or breaking the bank. Going into detail on this, Brian emphasizes the importance of building a strong team of defenders, implementing basic cybersecurity hygiene practices, and leveraging cybersecurity products tailored to the healthcare industry.