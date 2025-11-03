Mayo Clinic Labs CEO: Diagnostics drive a new era of precision medicine



Diagnostics have long helped identify disease, but they are now increasingly central to how physicians determine treatment. In a conversation with Fierce Biotech Publisher Rebecca Willumson, William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D. , president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, said advances in diagnostic testing are allowing clinicians to target therapies based on the underlying biology of disease. From cancer care to immune system response, precision diagnostics are helping doctors deliver more effective and personalized treatments.



Morice said the next wave of innovation will come from harnessing the massive amount of data diagnostics generate. As capabilities in genomics, proteomics and metabolomics evolve, labs are creating richer datasets that can predict disease risk, guide therapy choices and enable earlier intervention. With the help of artificial intelligence and digital tools, Morice said, diagnostics will continue to shape the future of medicine. Watch the full interview to learn how Mayo Clinic is advancing this transformation in patient care.