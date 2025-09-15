The hidden research engine: How Mirth® Connect powers medical breakthroughs you never knew about



When healthcare organizations implement interoperability solutions, they typically focus on immediate operational needs – connecting EHRs to labs, enabling data exchange between departments and meeting regulatory requirements.



Of course, these are important goals that deliver tangible value. But what a large number of organizations don't realize is that their integration engine may be quietly powering significant medical research happening around the world.



This hidden dimension of healthcare technology represents an opportunity that extends far beyond basic data connectivity. Indeed, if utilized effectively, it can transform routine operational infrastructure into a foundation for scientific discovery that shapes the future of patient care.



The invisible foundation of healthcare research



With more than five million downloads worldwide and operations spanning over 30 countries, Mirth® Connect by NextGen Healthcare has become one of the most widely deployed integration engines in the sector. Thousands of active implementations process countless healthcare transactions daily, facilitating everything from routine lab results to complex multi-system data exchanges.



Yet for all its operational ubiquity, many remain unaware of Mirth Connect's role as a critical enabler of medical research. While IT teams focus on maintaining smooth data flows and ensuring regulatory compliance, researchers around the globe are leveraging the same platform to unlock insights that could revolutionize how we diagnose, treat and prevent disease.



The reason this research dimension remains hidden from view is simple: robust interoperability creates the conditions for scientific inquiry without announcing itself. When data flows seamlessly between systems, when disparate formats can be transformed and normalized, and when security and privacy requirements are met, the technical infrastructure fades into the background and allows researchers to focus on what matters most – the science.



From data silos to research gold



The scope of research facilitated by Mirth Connect is vast. Researchers worldwide have relied on the platform for nearly 30 published studies per year, spanning everything from clinical quality measures to cancer screening optimization. These are not minor technical papers – they are studies published in prestigious journals that influence clinical practice and health policy.



Consider a recent groundbreaking study published in NEJM AI that used large language models to automate hospital quality reporting for sepsis management. Traditional quality reporting is labor-intensive, often requiring more than 100,000 person-hours annually at a single hospital and costing upwards of $5 million. The research team needed to extract structured data from Epic EHR systems and feed it into sophisticated AI models to evaluate clinical quality measures.



Mirth Connect served as the bridge in this process, storing admission-discharge-transfer messages and enabling the backend FHIR application to query and structure the data appropriately. The results were striking – the AI system matched manual abstraction results in 90% of cases, with the model actually proving more accurate than human reviewers in several instances. This research demonstrates how proper interoperability infrastructure can create new possibilities for real-time quality feedback in healthcare.



Equally noteworthy is the work happening in cancer care coordination. In Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, researchers developed Health Connect, a comprehensive system for harmonizing cancer data across the province. Here, Mirth Connect serves as the interoperability engine that receives raw HL7v2 messages from the provincial EHR, extracts relevant cancer screening data, transforms it according to specific schemas, and enables sophisticated analytics and AI-assisted decision-making.



The practical impact has been substantial. The system's colon screening dashboard identifies geographic disparities in screening uptake, leading to targeted interventions that reduced non-compliance from 13% to 6%. Meanwhile, an AI model trained on mammography reports achieved 99.48% accuracy in classifying results, which is supporting faster and more consistent decision-making in breast cancer screening workflows. Furthermore, when a major cyber attack compromised other provincial systems in 2021, Health Connect remained operational and data remained accessible to impacted communities.



“Interoperability is not just the wiring behind clinical workflows – it is the foundation that allows modern healthcare and research to advance together. When admission, order and narrative data can move reliably across systems in standards like FHIR, organizations can both coordinate care and build reproducible analytics pipelines that span institutions. Integration engines – including Mirth Connect – are central to this work: dependable interfaces that transform fragmented, multi-format data into context that AI systems and research teams can trust.” – Muhammad (Mo) Chebli, NextGen Healthcare’s Vice President of Product Management for Interoperability



The evolution from open source to enterprise excellence



For nearly two decades, Mirth Connect operated under a dual licensing model, offering both open-source and commercial versions. This approach fostered innovation and built a global community of users, but it also created challenges around the consistency of support provision and development of features.



With the release of Mirth Connect 4.6, the platform has transitioned to a single commercial licensing model. This pivot allows NextGen Healthcare to make significant investments in advanced features while providing all users with enterprise-level support, consistent security updates, and access to the latest integration standards and deployment models.



The transition brings additional features to all licensure levels. The SSL Manager helps institutions manage security certificates and connectivity requirements that are critical for complex integrations across multiple systems. The Command Center[1], meanwhile, provides unified visibility across multiple Mirth deployments – this is particularly valuable for large organizations managing data flows across different sites and environments.



Additionally, the commercial model creates direct relationships between NextGen Healthcare and Mirth Connect users. This allows for more responsive support and ensures that the platform continues evolving to meet the sophisticated demands of both clinical operations and scientific research. Perhaps most importantly, NextGen is committed to ensuring Mirth Connect remains accessible and freely available for researchers through the introduction of a complimentary license for scientific research projects.



“Our new commercial model enhances the power of the integration engine that so many healthcare organizations and research institutions already rely on – offering dedicated support and alignment with the latest regulatory and security standards. With these improvements, teams can devote their attention to care delivery and data-driven discoveries." – Muhammad (Mo) Chebli, NextGen Healthcare’s Vice President of Product Management for Interoperability



Looking ahead: Your role in the research revolution



The transformation of healthcare through data-driven research is accelerating, and interoperability platforms like Mirth Connect are becoming increasingly central to this evolution. As AI and machine learning tools become more sophisticated, the quality and accessibility of underlying data becomes the limiting factor in research advancement.



Healthcare organizations implementing Mirth Connect are building infrastructure that could help facilitate tomorrow's medical breakthroughs. Whether connecting internal systems, empowering population health initiatives, or supporting quality improvement programs, robust interoperability creates research possibilities that may not be immediately apparent but could prove transformative over time.



The research applications emerging today represent just the beginning of what becomes possible when healthcare data can flow freely and securely between systems. As regulatory requirements continue emphasizing data sharing and patient access, organizations with strong interoperability foundations will be best positioned to participate in collaborative research networks and contribute to medical advancements.



