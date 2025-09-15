Five ways to accelerate innovation without jeopardizing trust

Written by Matthew Binnicker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Mayo Clinic Laboratories



New technologies and advanced data analytics have revolutionized how we identify unmet clinical needs and explore diagnostic solutions. These expanded capabilities have raised expectations among patients and clinicians, challenging the diagnostics industry to respond to market needs faster than ever.



The drive to innovate quickly should always be rooted in delivering high-quality diagnostics that positively impact patient care. The underlying motivation in diagnostics and healthcare is to seek answers when patients are struggling with the uncertainty of a complex illness. Despite the desire to rapidly innovate and provide these answers, we must remain committed to quality and safety as we pursue promising solutions for clinicians and their patients.



The good news is that it’s possible to accelerate innovation without compromising quality or safety with the following five strategies.



Let science lead and the needs of patients guide

The scientific process remains our most powerful safeguard. It’s the foundation of innovation and essential for establishing trust and advancing patient care. This means designing experiments to test —not confirm — a hypothesis. A potential danger in this era of rapid innovation is designing experiments to confirm a preconceived outcome. We must always design our approach with the intention of identifying potential problems and be open to making modifications to improve performance, quality, and safety.



Following the data with an objective mindset allows science to lead and keeps the impact on patients at the center of decision-making.



Be disciplined with data

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and massive datasets can accelerate innovation. They can support idea generation, assist with validation, and help study the long-term effectiveness of novel therapies and diagnostics. But if not used correctly, these new tools have the potential to mislead and misinform.



Committing to the scientific process means using data and new AI tools with discipline. This starts with a clear, specific, and measurable question and includes designing experiments to avoid bias and interpreting data objectively to avoid arriving at predetermined conclusions.



With so much data available, it can be tempting to use biased datasets that will support an intended outcome. Instead, we must use data to pressure-test our assumptions and ensure that control groups address potential bias, wherever possible. Even with new AI tools, the results are only as good as the input data.



Collaborate with others – It’s essential

With today’s pace of innovation, it’s important to gain feedback from a diverse range of stakeholders and collaborators. In clinical diagnostics, this means engaging directly with physicians to understand how they care for patients and how a new tool might be used and interpreted. It also involves assessing how potential solutions complement or compete with existing offerings in the diagnostic ecosystem to ensure that they are practical and aligned with real-world needs.



Beyond stakeholders, it’s essential to create an expanded network of collaborators. Investigators can no longer move fast enough when operating in isolation. Strategic collaborations — whether within a single organization or across multiple academic institutions or companies — bring together complementary capabilities and resources to move innovation from concept to implementation more efficiently.



Complete work in parallel, where possible

Traditionally, scientific development has followed a linear, step-by-step path. While some elements of investigation and development still require a sequential approach, it is possible to complete work in parallel without compromising quality. The key is to thoughtfully assess your innovation pipeline to identify opportunities for parallel progress without introducing rework or risk. It’s about being efficient, without being reckless.



Bolster regulatory readiness

Regulatory steps are often viewed as barriers to rapid innovation, but they exist to uphold important safety and quality standards. While you may not be able to change the process, there are steps you can take to efficiently proceed through the regulatory process. It starts by having a good understanding of the regulatory process and engaging in early dialogue with regulatory agencies. This ensures that innovators provide the information the agency needs, when they need it, to move the process forward smoothly and responsibly.



It's also helpful to establish and follow a reproducible framework for meeting regulatory requirements. This makes it possible for learnings from one project to benefit future projects with similar regulatory requirements. Each time a team goes through the process, they can apply what they learn to future submissions, making each cycle more predictable and efficient.



Speed is nothing without trust



In today’s fast-paced healthcare landscape, the pressure to innovate quickly is greater than ever. However, speed of innovation must never come at the expense of quality and safety. The five strategies summarized above can accelerate innovation while safeguarding patients and maintaining quality. By embedding these principles into your innovation strategy, it’s possible to rapidly deliver diagnostic advancements and strengthen the trust and confidence of patients and clinicians.