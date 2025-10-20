CorroHealth CMO: Healthcare leaders must balance vision, adaptability

Healthcare executives must balance short-term financial pressures with long-term sustainability, said Dr. Jerilyn Morrissey, chief medical officer at CorroHealth, in a conversation with Fierce’s Chris Hayden. Morrissey said success depends on adaptability, strategic intent and a focus on patient-centered care. “Intentional strategic planning can help us weather storms — financial or otherwise — and position us for future growth,” she said. Data-driven insights and collaboration across healthcare, technology and government sectors are key to achieving that balance, she added.

Morrissey also urged leaders to embrace innovation and foster cultures of learning as artificial intelligence, regulatory changes and new payment models reshape the industry. “Disruption is a constant we can count on,” she said. “Change is not something to be feared but an opportunity to enhance care and improve operations.” Watch the full interview to hear Morrissey’s insights on payer-provider alignment, bold leadership and anticipating where healthcare is headed next.