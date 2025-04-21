Claritev’s rebrand aims to bring clarity to health care data

In a recent sponsored episode of Podnosis, Claritev executives broke down the company’s rebrand from MultiPlan, its legacy of payer-provider engagement, and the growing role of data transparency in employer-sponsored health care.



David Murtagh, vice president of Product Management for Data & Decision Science, said the shift to Claritev reflects the company’s expanded focus beyond payers to include providers, employers, consultants and government entities. “We’re trying to open [the brand] up to all health care stakeholders that have a common interest in affordability, quality and transparency,” he said.



Transparency, according to Murtagh, goes well beyond regulatory requirements. Claritev’s BenInsights platform aims to unify fragmented health benefits data—claims, pharmacy, biometrics, and more—into one actionable ecosystem. The goal: help employers identify care gaps, predict risks, and better evaluate costly trends like GLP-1 weight-loss drugs or musculoskeletal conditions.



By synthesizing large data sets into accessible insights, Claritev hopes to empower HR professionals and consultants without requiring deep technical expertise. “It doesn’t require a small army of analysts,” Murtagh said. “It just takes engagement once all the data is there.”



For a deeper dive into how Claritev is helping employers make smarter benefits decisions, listen to the full episode of Podnosis.