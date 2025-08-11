Baxter Launches HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat in New Zealand, a Room-Temperature Collagen Pad Approved for Hemostasis and Sealing

Over the past two decades, surgical techniques have increasingly shifted toward minimally invasive approaches, requiring adapted workflows and skillsets. At the same time, patient complexity has grown, calling for tailored strategies to support safe and effective care in the operating room.



After its global launch in Europe, Baxter has introduced Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat in New Zealand. Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is a room-temperature storage collagen pad designed for hemostasis and sealing in both open and minimally invasive surgical procedures (MIS).



To support its introduction, a series of clinical visits took place across several hospitals. Professor Ulrich Stock, Head of Cardiothoracic and Transplant Surgery at Fiona Stanley Hospital (Perth, Australia) led the sessions, presented his insights from daily clinical practice. Reflecting on the product’s development and its role in today’s surgical environment, he shared:



“I believe it’s very important for the industry to listen to their surgeons—to recognize when something is good or fair but could be improved. It takes time and testing, but ultimately it benefits everyone: the surgeon, the patient, and the wider medical community.



We’ve learned that when we reduce blood loss and avoid transfusions, patients recover faster and often do better in the long term. That’s especially important as we see more patients with complex histories. In heart transplantation, for example, 60% of our patients have had previous surgeries. These changes in patient profiles demand new tools and better support in the OR.”



The roadshow provided a valuable opportunity for surgical teams to explore the updated features—focused on ease of use and supporting positive patient outcomes in increasingly complex cases.



We look forward to continuing the conversation and sharing further updates as the global rollout expands.



For more information on Hemopatch sealing hemostat,

NEW ZEALAND HEMOPATCH SEALING HEMOSTAT INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION



INDICATIONS:



Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is indicated as a hemostatic device and surgical sealant across various soft tissues (cardiovascular, connective tissue, parenchyma, serosa, viscera), and dura for procedures in which control of mild or moderate bleeding or leakage of other body fluids or air by conventional surgical techniques is either ineffective or impractical. Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat may be used to augment dura closure techniques to close small dural defects (≤3mm) following traumatic injury, excision, retraction or shrinkage of the dura mater.



CONTRAINDICATIONS:



Do not compress Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat into blood vessels or use intravascularly.



The device must not be used in patients with known hypersensitivity to bovine proteins or brilliant blue (FD&C Blue No. 1 (Blue 1)).



WARNINGS:



Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is not recommended to be used in pulsatile, severe bleedings.



The use of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is not recommended in the presence of an active infection.



When used in, around, or in proximity to foramina in bone, areas of bony confine, the spinal cord, the brain and/or cranial nerves, care should be exercised to avoid overpacking as Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat may expand upon absorption of liquid, creating the potential for neural damage.



Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is not intended as a substitute for meticulous surgical technique and the proper application of ligatures or other conventional procedures for hemostasis and sealing.



PRECAUTIONS:



Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is self-adherent and is not intended to be sutured.



Do not apply Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat on a dry tissue surface or lesion, or in the presence of any excessive collection of body fluids or irrigation solution. NHS-PEG only forms an adhering hydrogel on a moist surface, that is neither too dry nor covered with excessive fluid collections. Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat must be in direct contact with the wound or tissue lesion moistened with body fluid such as blood or lymphatic, or with sodium bicarbonate solution (concentration between 4.2% to 8.4%).



The safety and performance of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat has not been established in pregnant and/or lactating women.



For safe and proper use of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat Sealing Hemostat, refer to full Instructions for Use.



Reference:

Hemopatch sealing hemostat Instructions for Use.





Manufacturer:



Baxter Healthcare SA



Thurgauerstrasse 130 Glattbrugg,



ZÜRICH, 8152 Switzerland



Class of Device: III

This content is intended solely for healthcare professionals and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Please consult with a qualified healthcare provider for any health concerns.



Hemopatch sealing hemostat is approved for use only in selected countries. For specific information on the availability and regulatory status of Hemopatch sealing hemostat room temperature in your country, we recommend contacting your local Baxter Healthcare sales representative.



Baxter and Hemopatch are trademarks of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.



