AI poised to slash healthcare costs through enhanced member engagement and social interventions



The healthcare industry stands at the threshold of transformation. By leveraging artificial intelligence to address social determinants of health and enhance member engagement while navigating new regulatory landscapes, community-based organizations, payers and technology companies have an opportunity to create unprecedented cost savings for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid managed care plans.



The convergence of predictive AI, conversational AI and autonomous coordination systems enable organizations to prevent costly medical crises before they occur, particularly as new policy changes under the Reconciliation Act of 2025 also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA),” creates both challenges and opportunities for member engagement.



Member engagement revolution amid regulatory changes



The work requirements for Medicaid expansion populations and frequent eligibility reviews create critical member engagement needs under the new law. New Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) regulations effective April 11, 2025, limit healthcare calls without consent to one per day and three per week.1 However, the new law references text messaging as a mode of communication states can use when communicating with Medicaid beneficiaries, and more generally encourages states to use modern modes of communication. This new law will allow states and their contracted partners such as Medicaid managed care plans to text members and to use other common forms of communication.2



GroundGame.Health has found that text messaging is at least 75% more effective at reaching members compared to other communication channels. AI-powered conversational systems can optimize these touchpoints through 24/7 text-based support in multiple languages, helping members navigate work requirements and care coordination while maintaining TCPA compliance.



Predictive prevention and cost avoidance



With millions potentially losing coverage under stricter requirements, predictive AI identifying high-risk individuals 30 to 90 days before crises occur.3 Early intervention could achieve 25 - 35% reductions in emergency department utilization,4 preventing $12,000 to $18,000 in readmissions with only spending between $800-$1,500 in social interventions.5 For Medicare Advantage, housing stability interventions could prevent $50,000-$80,000 in costly care settings such as skilled nursing facilities.6



OBBBA workforce development and autonomous coordination



OBBBA's 80-hour monthly community engagement requirements create AI-enhanced workforce development opportunities.7 Organizations can leverage AI to match members with training and job placements while satisfying work requirements.



Agentic AI systems have the potential to autonomously coordinate multi-organization service delivery, continuously monitoring member needs and eligibility status while optimizing resource allocation in real-time, functioning like tireless case managers processing thousands of cases simultaneously.



Financial impact and quality metrics



AI-enhanced interventions could reduce costs by $15-30 million annually for Medicaid plans8 with 100,000 members and $20-40 million for Medicare Advantage plans with around 50,000 members,9 particularly valuable as enhanced premium tax credits expire at year-end.10



Beyond cost savings, medication adherence could improve 20-30% through AI-supported reminders respecting TCPA limitations.11 Automated consent management ensures continuous engagement while maintaining regulatory compliance.



Conclusion



As healthcare faces unsustainable costs, coverage disruptions, and new regulations, AI-powered social interventions offer the most promising pathway to address root causes while creating shared value. The industry could achieve 40-60% improvement in intervention completion rates while reducing administrative burden by 35-50%.12



Success requires collective action. AI developers prioritizing social impact applications, payers investing in outcome-based contracts and community organizations embracing technology that enhances human connection. The convergence of AI capabilities, regulatory changes and member engagement opportunities creates an unprecedented billion-dollar transformation opportunity.

Footnotes:

1. mPulse Mobile Health. "Navigating New TCPA Regulations: A Guide for Healthcare Communications." October 11, 2024.

2. GroundGame.Health. “Abner Mason Champions Modernizing Communications for Medicaid Member.” July 2, 2025.

3. New Vision Behavioral Health Services. “Improving Mental Health Outcomes: Predictive Analytics’ Role in Treatment Planning.” Accessed on July 25, 2025.

4. Health Scope. “Interventions to Reduce Hospital Readmissions: A Scoping Review.” July 27, 2024.

5. National Library of Medicine. “Reducing Emergency Room Visits and In-Hospitalizations by Implementing Best Practice for Transitional Care Using Innovative Technology and Big Data.” June 17, 2020.

6. The Commonwealth Fund. “Review of Evidence for Health-Related Social Needs Interventions.” July 15, 2019.

7. U.S. House Committee on the Budget. "Congressional Budget Office Letter Sets Record Straight on OBBBA's Medicaid Provisions." July 2025.

8. Author analysis based on CBO projections and healthcare industry cost-avoidance modeling for AI-enhanced social determinants interventions.

9. Author analysis based on Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits utilization data and AI intervention cost-effectiveness studies.

10. The Feldesman Law Firm. "The One Big Beautiful Bill Act Is Approved By the Senate." July 24, 2025.

11. Healthcare quality improvement studies on AI-supported medication adherence programs, multiple healthcare organizations 2024-2025.