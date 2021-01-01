Portraits in Healthcare: Providers reflect on early changes from the COVID-19 pandemic

This is an occasional series called Portraits in Healthcare to capture the changes happening in healthcare due to COVID-19 as experienced by providers in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series includes stories of a physician's assistant capturing the challenges of treating COVID-19 through photographs of her masked colleagues, a critical care physicians experience responding to ICU surges in Texas, and a Pennsylvania nurse's handling of the emotional fallout of helping patients say their final goodbyes to loved ones over the phone.

These are their stories as told to FierceHealthcare.

Are you a provider with a story about COVID-19 you'd like to share for our Portraits in Healthcare series, we'd love to hear it. Please email [email protected]. Please include a photo that can be used with your story and a telephone number where you can be reached if your story is selected.