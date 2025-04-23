Walgreens launches program to support pharmacy techs in securing a PharmD

Walgreens has unveiled a new program that seeks to make it easier for pharmacy technicians to pursue a PharmD degree.

The PharmStart program, built in collaboration with Guild, is a fully funded online education option that seeks to assist eligible employees in meeting the requirements to enter pharmacy school. The initiative will launch with a group of 100 people from six states: Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

PharmStart is also now accepting applications from other individuals serving as pharmacy technicians or in other front-line roles who are looking to become pharmacists.

Walgreens said in the announcement that the program was born out of a survey of pharmacy technicians that highlighted Kentucky the hurdles they face in achieving a PharmD. Tuition and prerequisite course fees pose a steep financial burden, and many pharmacy technicians face time constraints in pursuing an advanced education.

Rick Gates, chief pharmacy officer at Walgreens, said in a press release that he began his career in a front-of-store role, and knows all too well how much of a challenge it can be to make it to pharmacy school.

"Becoming a pharmacist was a lifelong dream, but the cost of tuition always loomed in the back of my mind," he said. "Today, we’re continuing to chip away at those financial burdens, ensuring team members can pursue their passion for pharmacy without the burden of debt being a barrier to success."

By partnering with Guild, tuition costs are managed within the platform, and PharmStart participants can also connect to personalized supports like career coaching, application assistance and enrollment information.

The program is one of several initiatives Walgreens has put in place to support the pipeline of pharmacists. The company launched the Walgreens Pharmacy Educational Assistance Program, which provides up to $40,000 in tuition assistance.

It also launched the Walgreens Student Loan 401(k) Match Program within its retirement offering, which supports employees who are paying student loans in securing a full match for their 401(k), even if they cannot make a full contribution themselves.

“Teaming up with Walgreens to launch PharmStart marks a transformative step to strengthen and grow the pharmacist talent pipeline,” said Bijal Shah Bijal Shah , CEO of Guild, in the press release. “Walgreens is setting a new standard for what talent development can look like—investing in their own team members through a first-of-its-kind, stackable pharmacy education pathway."