Walgreens to accept Medicare Advantage OTC benefits online

Walgreens will now accept a slew of Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits online, including the option for home delivery, the company announced this week.

The digital option will be available for 1,700 eligible products, Walgreens said in an announcement. When a member connects to Walgreens' app or website, they'll be able to see which items are available under their plan, as well as over-the-counter products that are commonly offered in these benefit packages.

The items can then be purchased using the member's Medicare Advantage card, using the stipend provided in their plans, the retail pharmacy giant said.

Offering these products online can address access challenges as well as improve convenience for the member, according to Walgreens.

“As a health and wellbeing destination for everyone, Walgreens is always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience with solutions for every shopper,” said Tracey Brown, president of Walgreens Retail and chief customer officer, in the press release. “Accepting Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits online and on the Walgreens app improves shopping solutions for those who are homebound, have limited mobility or are simply short on time.”

The retailer has accepted Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits in its stores since 2019, according to the announcement.

Once the member finds the product they need, they can choose between one-hour or 24-hour home delivery or pick-up in their local store, Walgreens said.

The team will also work to add additional product options and payer partners over time, Walgreens said.