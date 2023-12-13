Supreme Court to hear case challenging abortion pill access, FDA authority

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday morning that it will weigh in on a months-long legal dispute determining the availability of mifepristone, which is used in more than half of all abortions in the U.S.

The nation’s top court will hear the case this term and presumably would deliver their decision sometime over the summer.

At stake alongside continued access to the drug is the regulatory authority of the Food and Drug Administration. The review also marks the conservative-leaning court’s first true return to the issue of abortion since its decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The issue at hand stems from a controversial April order from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk regarding a lawsuit brought by the anti-abortion provider group Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. The judge’s decision would have rescinded the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of the abortion drug, but was quickly juxtaposed by a contrary decision from U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, in Washington State.

The months since saw the dispute bounce around a divided appellate court and at one point forced SCOTUS to issue an emergency order maintaining the existing access to mifepristone until a decision was reached.

In August, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals eventually permitted the drug to stay on the market — recognizing the FDA’s approval in 2000 and the subsequent approval of a generic version — but struck later regulatory action related to mail-order prescriptions of the drug.

Here, the judges wrote that “FDA failed to address several important concerns about whether the drug would be safe for the women who use it,” with one of the appellate court’s judges filing a separate opinion that advocated rolling back the 2000 approval and questioned deference to FDA’s scientists over elected officials.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ partial restriction has been on hold as stakeholders waited to see whether SCOTUS would choose to weigh in. Access to the drug will remain the same as the top court makes its decision.

The list of orders (PDF) released Wednesday morning consolidates the two main cases tackling mifepristone access (FDA, et al V. Alliance Hippocratic Medicine et al; Danco Laboratories, L.L.C. V. Alliance Hippocratic Medicine, et al.) but denies an appeal from the challengers (Alliance Hippocratic Medicine, et al. V. FDA, et al.) seeking to address whether the 2000 FDA approval was lawful.

Industry groups from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors as well as the Biden administration have consistently pushed back on the restrictions, which they said would unravel the existing regulatory environment.

Just a few weeks ago, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief on behalf of the FDA arguing that the Fifth Circuit had leveraged a “novel and unworkable” legal framework in its review and said that the lower court had “strayed from settled principles of standing and administrative review.”