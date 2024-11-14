Trump picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead Department of Health and Human Services

President-elect Donald Trump picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a post on Truth Social Thursday afternoon.

The position requires confirmation by the Senate.

He touted the appointment as one of the most important in his Cabinet. Trump said Kennedy will boost scientific research, transparency and end the chronic disease epidemic.

"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country," the president-elect posted on Truth Social. "Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

The former Independent presidential candidate ran against Trump until August. When he ended his campaign, he endorsed then-candidate Trump, and Trump quickly began hinting Kennedy would play a large role in his administration, if it came to be.

Many experts expected Kennedy to be appointed to be the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. This raised concern for many because of Kennedy’s previous comments doubting the efficacy of vaccines.

Now Kennedy has been hand picked to potentially lead the Trump administration’s health policy initiatives, which span the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the National Institute of Health, among others.

President-elect Trump has been vocal about his desire to cut down on government inefficiencies, which could mean slimming down departments. It remains to be seen if this will be the case for Kennedy’s HHS.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued a scathing statement about Trump's healthcare agenda and Kennedy's pick as HHS Secretary.

“Trump’s health agenda isn’t a secret: worse health care at a higher cost for American families,” Wyden said in the statement. “Trump and Republicans in Congress have a proven track record of empowering insurance companies and Big Pharma while leaving everyday Americans to foot the bill. That means higher premiums, weakened protections for pre-existing conditions, criminalizing reproductive health care, and attacks on essential health coverage like Medicaid.

“Mr. Kennedy's outlandish views on basic scientific facts are disturbing and should worry all parents who expect schools and other public spaces to be safe for their children. When Mr. Kennedy comes before the Finance Committee, it’s going to be very clear what Americans stand to lose under Trump and Republicans in Congress," Wyden said.

Hugh Taylor, M.D., president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, issued a statement on the selection of an HHS secretary: "The importance of nominating and confirming a qualified expert to a position that provides oversight of the nation’s most important healthcare-related agencies cannot be overstated."

"As physicians, our ability to deliver optimal care to our patients relies upon public confidence in proven science and evidence-based medical information from trusted sources. The American healthcare system needs a leader who upholds and builds upon the trusted reputation of government health agencies whose decades of work have saved millions of lives. We must leverage this sizeable platform and role to embrace established science and champion medical and scientific advancement, debunk disproven conspiracy theories, and mitigate the spread of dangerous misinformation about such topics as the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Mr. Kennedy falls alarmingly short of these critical qualifications," Taylor said.

Taylor urged the Senate to vet any potential candidate for confirmation in a "thorough and nonpartisan manner and consider the short- and long-term effects of a decision that could have life and death consequences."