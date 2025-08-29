Special report: Fierce Healthcare's 2025 Most Influential Minority Executives
Medicare ACOs saved $2.4B in 2024, setting a new record for the program

By Paige Minemyer Aug 29, 2025 12:57pm
Accountable care organizations saved Medicare $2.4 billion last year, according to new federal data.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released (PDF) the latest results from the Medicare Shared Savings Program, which shows that 75% of the 476 participating ACOs earned $4.1 billion in performance payments. These organizations represent 80% of the 10.3 million beneficiaries assigned to an ACO.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said this is the highest share of ACOs that earned payments as well as the largest amount of savings generated in the program since it was formed.

The organizations generated $241 in net per capita savings and $643 in gross per capita savings for 2024, according to the report.

The CMS noted that 16 organizations did owe $20.3 million collectively in shared losses.

The report also said that accountable organizations also generated notable improvements to outcomes, including controlled blood pressure, A1c levels and follow-up plans for signs of depression. ACOs generally outpaced other medical groups in the same types of metrics.

"Nearly all ACOs outperformed similar types of physician groups on quality measures," the CMS said.

For example, on average, 55.4% of ACO patients who were screened for depression had a documented follow-up plan established, compared to 44% of similar organizations under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System.

The National Association of ACOs touted the results in a statement, saying it will continue to work with the CMS and other stakeholders to ensure the long-term sustainability of these models.

"The results show ongoing measurable success in improving high-quality, coordinated care that addresses prevention, chronic illness and the root causes of disease," said Emily Brower, president and CEO of the National Association of ACOs, in the statement.

