KFF: The ACA's future fading in prominence as an issue among voters

Republicans are far less concerned with what's next for the Affordable Care Act compared to the "repeal and replace" attitude of years past, a new poll from KFF shows.

The poll touches on a wide array of health policy issues, and was conducted before President Donald Trump revived the discussion around repealing the ACA in the past week. Close to half (49%) of the 1,401 people surveyed said the future of the ACA is a key topic, including 70% of Democrats and just 32% of Republicans.

A majority (59%) of those surveyed say they trust Democrats more to manage the ACA's future, while GOP voters were more likely to trust fellow Republicans.

"The future of the Affordable Care Act, an issue that was once a key health care issue for Republican voters, is now ranked as a 'very important' issue for larger shares of Democratic voters...than Republican voters," the KFF analysts wrote.

The poll asked adults which health-related issues they'd most like to hear the 2024 candidates discuss, with the ACA's future landing fairly low on the overall list. The highest concern was inflation, cited by 86% of those polled, followed by the affordability of healthcare, cited by 80%.

Forty-one percent of those surveyed named inflation as the most important health-related topic as the 2024 election cycle kicks into high gear.

While fewer people (65%) cited immigration and gun violence as a "very important" topic for the election, they were the next-highest listed as the most important, named by 12% and 14% of those polled, respectively.

By comparison, just 1% said the future of the ACA is the "most important" issue for 2024.

The poll also drilled down into voters' attitudes toward abortion in particular. About a quarter of those surveyed (24%) said would vote exclusively for a candidate with the same views on abortion. This was most prominent among Democrats, cited by 31% of Dem women and 35% of men.

Twenty-seven percent of Republicans who believe abortion should be broadly illegal said they would vote solely for candidates who share their abortion views.