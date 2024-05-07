House Ways and Means Committee unveils 2-year telehealth extension bill and tacks on PBM reforms

The House Committee on Ways and Means Monday night unveiled a first-of-its-kind piece of telehealth extension legislation to preserve Medicare telehealth flexibilities for two years.

Telehealth lobbyists told Fierce Healthcare on the sidelines of the American Telemedicine Association annual conference in Phoenix this week that they are happy with the extension, though they prefer telehealth permanency.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will likely follow suit in the next week, a source said, further entrenching the battle between the two committees to get a telehealth extension through the House.

The Ways and Means legislation introduced by Rep. David Schweikert, R-Arizona, the Preserving Telehealth, Hospital and Ambulance Access Act, extends Medicare telehealth flexibilities such as allowing telehealth visits to be conducted from anywhere, delaying the in-person requirement for the provision of telemental health services and extending audio-only telehealth. The flexibilities are currently set to expire at the end of the year if Congress doesn’t act.

The bill also ropes in a longer, five-year extension for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Hospital at Home waiver program, which allows enrolled hospitals to receive payment for acute-level hospital care provided at home. The bill also touches on wearable medical devices, the integration of AI and how Congress should create policies to maximize their benefit and minimize their harm.

Schwiekert’s bill includes several guardrails for the two-year telehealth extension, which some members of Congress have called for during recent telehealth hearings. One major concern is the fraudulent ordering of high-cost durable medical equipment and clinical diagnostic tests through telehealth.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee told stakeholders Monday it will hold a health subcommittee markup next week. Though the committee hasn’t disclosed what legislation will be included in the markup, a source close to the issue told Fierce Healthcare that it has been working on a telehealth extension bill.

The source predicts the hearing will include the telehealth extension legislation because the Energy and Commerce Committee has been committed to following regular order, and its last legislative health subcommittee hearing in April was on telehealth and other at-home healthcare services.

The offsets for the bill include pharmacy benefit manager reforms one source said were included in Senate Finance Committee PBM transparency legislation, the Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability (MEPA) Act introduced in 2023.

Two sources told Fierce Healthcare it’s likely the House will move on telehealth before the lame-duck session, possibly by August. It’s unclear where telehealth falls on the Senate’s list of priorities.

In July, the Senate Finance Committee overwhelmingly passed MEPA 26-1. The bill said PBMs could only receive payment through service fees, not through payment for Part D-covered drugs based on a manufacturer's price.

PBM reform, despite broad support, has faced obstacles in getting over the finish line. But MEPA enjoyed support by the Alliance for Transparent & Affordable Prescriptions, the Alliance of Community Health Plans, the National Community Pharmacists Association, and others. Elements of MEPA were included in the Better Mental Health Care, Lower-Cost Drugs, and Extenders Act in November.

MEPA originally called for banning spread pricing, a practice PBMs and other entities in the pharma supply chain rely on to earn profits. It doesn't appear a provision banning spread pricing has made it into the proposed extension. The bill does outline enforcement mechanisms for potential violations as well as certain transparency standards.

The following is a list of the provisions in the Preserving Telehealth, Hospital and Ambulance Access Act that apply to the Medicare program:

Removes originating and geographic site restrictions for Medicare telehealth services through December 2026.

Expands the types of providers able to furnish telehealth through December 2026.

Extends telehealth for federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and rural health clinics (RHCs) through December 2026.

Delays the in-person visit requirement for telemental health services until January 2027.

Allows rural health clinics to continue offering telemental health services through January 2027.

Extends the ability to bill for audio-only telehealth through December 2026.

Extends the use of telehealth encounters prior to recertification of eligibility for hospice care through December 2026.

Hospital at home, wearable devices:

Extends Medicare hospital at home for five years and requires additional reports to Congress on the program.

Requires a report on wearable medical devices 18 months after passage, including the capabilities and limitations of wearable medical devices used to support clinical decision-making and prescribe treatments, the benefits and challenges of AI to support such capabilities and policy options for devices.

Program integrity requirements:

The bill notes that ordering a disproportionate amount of durable medical equipment without a prior patient relationship through telehealth could be suspect. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary may conduct a prepayment review of claims starting in January 2026.

The bill also requires the inspector general of HHS to submit a report to Congress on clinical diagnostic tests and the risk for fraudulent billing through telehealth.

Best telehealth practices for patients with limited English proficiency:

The bill says within one year, HHS must provide best practices and updated guidance for all actors in the healthcare system to provide services and materials to individuals with limited English proficiency. This includes access to translators, interacting with patient portals and the use of video platforms for multiperson calls.

Staff writer Noah Tong contributed to this story.