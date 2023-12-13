HHS finalizes rule to move the needle on interoperability, algorithm transparency

The federal government's healthcare tech arm finalized a sweeping regulation that requires new technology upgrades while also advancing interoperability and transparency in predictive decision support tools.

The rule, called Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability: Certification Program Updates, Algorithm Transparency and Information Sharing, or the HTI-1, implements key provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act, with a specific emphasis on health IT certification and information blocking.

This rule would further implement provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act and make updates to the ONC Health IT Certification Program – a certification program that includes various standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria for electronic health record (EHR) software companies and health IT developers.

Provisions within ONC’s HTI-1 rule addressing clinical decision support (CDS) and decision support interventions (DSIs) mark a major evolution in the agency's approach to artificial intelligence and predictive models.

The provisions seek to increase the transparency and trustworthiness of predictive algorithms with the ultimate goal of supporting their widespread use in healthcare.

Within the rule, ONC defines AI/ML technologies as "predictive decision support interventions” and the requirements will significantly impact the development, deployment and use of AI/ML tools in healthcare, according to many experts.

The regulation establishes first-of-its-kind transparency requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) and other predictive algorithms that are part of certified health IT, ONC said in a press release.

ONC-certified health IT supports the care delivered by more than 96% of hospitals and 78% of office-based physicians around the country.

"HHS’ leading-edge regulatory approach will promote responsible AI and make it possible for clinical users to access a consistent, baseline set of information about the algorithms they use to support their decision making and to assess such algorithms for fairness, appropriateness, validity, effectiveness, and safety," ONC officials said.

While the proposed regulations stop short of directly regulating developers of AI and machine learning ML, they do so indirectly by imposing requirements on developers of certified health IT, according to a blog post from law firm Hooper, Lundy and Bookman.

Those provisions are part of ONC certification program updates for EHR vendors and health IT developers.

Developers will have to comply with the decision support intervention requirements by the end of 2024.

The finalized rule also advances United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) Version 3 (v3) as the new baseline standard within the ONC Health IT certification program as of January 1, 2026.

Developers of certified health IT will also have the ability to move to USCDI v3 sooner, ONC officials said.

USCDI v3 includes updates to prior USCDI versions focused on advancing more accurate and complete patient characteristics data that could help promote equity, reduce disparities, and support public health data interoperability.

The rule also revises certain information blocking definitions and exceptions to support information sharing, and adds a new exception to encourage secure, efficient, standards-based exchange of electronic health information under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM (TEFCA).

And, the rule requires new interoperability-focused reporting metrics for certified health IT technology.

“The public feedback and participation in the HTI-1 process was tremendous,” said Micky Tripathi, Ph.D., national coordinator for health information technology, in a statement. “Through the HTI-1 final rule, our upcoming HTI-2 proposed rule, and our broader efforts, ONC continues its important work to build health care’s digital foundation, make interoperability easier, and ensure that digital information and tools are being appropriately used to support patient access and to improve the health and well-being of all Americans.”