Congress races to pass $1.2T funding package before Friday night deadline

It’s down to the wire again for a congressional spending package that will fund the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other large swaths of the government through the end of September.

Leading lawmakers unveiled a six-bill, $1.2 trillion package Thursday morning that would plug the holes left open after the funding package passed earlier this month.

Congress and the president have until midnight on Friday to prevent the partial shutdown, a timeline that’s at odds with the 72 hours customarily given to legislators to review the text.

Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reportedly told press Wednesday that he expects a Friday vote while Sens. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Susan Collins (R-ME), the respective chair and vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, signaled their bipartisan support for swift passage.

“There is zero need for a shutdown or chaos—and Members of Congress should waste no time in passing these six bills, which will greatly benefit every state in America and reflect important priorities of many Senators,” Murray and Collins said in a joint statement Thursday morning.

To meet the deadline, Speaker Johnson would likely need a two-thirds vote to pass the spending package under suspension in the House. The Senate would also require unanimous consent to expedite its vote.

At a broad level, Republicans touted wins on national defense and border patrol funding as well as a stopper on funding for a United Nations agency providing aid to Palestinians. Democrats highlighted increased domestic funding related to childcare and education.

The package includes the funding for HHS, the Department of Labor, the Department of Education, among others. Doing so sustains several healthcare grant programs related to provider training, federally-funded health centers and national programs targeting specific diseases, such as the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

A longshot push to include major healthcare policy lobbying focuses, such as pharmacy benefit manager reform, did not make it into the package. Lawmakers who support these reforms have previously said that they are unlikely to be addressed until the next spending showdown later this year.

The package does outline multimillion increases in health research spending to be spread across the National Institutes of Health. Among these are a $120 million funding increase for the National Cancer Institute, a $100 million increase for the National Institute on Aging and a $75 million increase for the National Institute of Mental Health.