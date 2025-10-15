15 blue governors' new alliance is largest alternative public health coalition yet

Fifteen governors unveiled Wednesday a new coalition to coordinate public health efforts in the latest sign of distrust in federal health agencies.

The so-called Governors Public Health Alliance is now the largest alternative public health authority run by states, with leaders representing 129 million Americans, and follows the three-state West Coast Health Alliance and the 10-state Northeast Public Health Collaborative. The new effort is described as complementary to the states’ existing public health mechanisms and in line with the two existing coalitions.

Announcements from several of the governors describe the effort as nonpartisan, though all the current participating leaders are Democrats. The alliance itself is supported by GovAct, a nonprofit and nonpartisan platform for gubernatorial collaborations.

Similar to other states’ efforts, the governors said their new alliance will share best practices and expertise, coordinate on disease surveillance, co-draft public health guidelines and purchase supplies such as vaccines. It will also keep an open dialogue with the global health community while “elevating national considerations for vaccine procurement, policy solutions and more,” according to announcements.

"From undermining vaccine access and abortion rights to slashing billions in Medicaid funding from those in need, the federal government is wreaking havoc on public health and the institutions we rely on,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “The Governors Public Health Alliance will allow our states to share resources, coordinate with global partners, and deploy the tools and information needed to meet public health threats and protect the American people.”

Several governors didn’t pull any punches in statements blaming the administration and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for limiting access to reliable data, funding and supplies.

“While Donald Trump and RFK Jr. turn the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] into a misinformation machine and rip healthcare away from working families, I am proud to join my fellow Governors in stepping up to protect our residents,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “When the federal government abandons science for conspiracy theories, slashes Medicaid and undermines vaccine integrity, states must stand united to defend the facts.”

Of note, the coalition’s announcement comes 15 days into a government shutdown that has interrupted numerous federal services. Amid congressional gridlock over healthcare funding and other issues, administration officials have moved forward on firing just under 1,000 HHS employees, including about 600 at the CDC.

Those cuts already follow widespread turmoil at the nation’s top public health authority, including the ouster of Director Susan Monarez, Ph.D., over alleged demands to rubber-stamp childhood vaccine changes and guidance flips on longstanding tools like vaccines and Tylenol that have been widely panned by expert groups.

“As extremists try to weaponize the CDC and spread misinformation, we’re stepping up to coordinate across states, protect communities and ensure decisions are driven by data, facts and the health of the American people,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The full list of participating governors is as follows: Bob Ferguson (Wash.); Josh Green (Hawaii); Maura Healey (Mass.); Kathy Hochul (N.Y.); Tina Kotek (Ore.); Ned Lamont (Conn.); Lou Leon Guerrero (Georgia); Dan McKee (R.I.); Matt Meyer (Del.); Wes Moore (Md.); Phil Murphy (N.J.); Jared Polis (Colo.); JB Pritzker (Ill.); and Josh Stein (N.C.).