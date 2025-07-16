Whole health, whole new med school: Alice Walton’s vision comes to life in Arkansas

A new medical school in Arkansas has welcomed its first-ever class. The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine (AWSOM), founded by Walmart heir Alice Walton in 2021, is built on the principles of whole health.

The curriculum values the arts and business as much as clinical work and research, with a goal of bringing empathy back to medicine.

In this episode of "Podnosis," Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya speaks with AWSOM CEO and founding dean Sharmila Makhija, M.D., about what makes the school unique, the partnerships already underway and the long-term vision for strengthening the clinical workforce in Arkansas.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: