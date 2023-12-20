Top drivers of food insecurity include disability, disease, FarmboxRx survey finds

The top contributors to food insecurity in American households are disability and disease, fixed income, age and being a single parent, according to a new report.

The 2023 SNAPshot of Food Insecurity report was put out by FarmboxRx, a food delivery service partnering with Medicaid and Medicare programs as an Advantage Benefit. The report surveyed more than 2,000 individuals living on food stamps to find out the factors driving rising food insecurity rates.

A common theme across all applicants, regardless of socioeconomic status, age or type of household, was that SNAP is not enough to cover the food that person or family need in a given month and that they would typically run out of food before the end of each month.

The top four reasons why Americans struggle to afford healthy foods include:

Disability and disease: Someone in the home is on disability or has a chronic medical condition that limits their ability to work and generate enough income, the report found. These circumstances also contribute to specific dietary needs for healthier but often more expensive whole foods.

Fixed income, including social security: Someone in the home is on social security, receiving a fixed income that doesn’t appropriately cover their expenses and food.

Age: Someone in the home is over 65 years old and is either not working or unable to work. Thus, their income does not cover their expenses and food.

Single parent: The household is single-parent with one source of income that is unable to cover the family’s expenses and food.

FarmboxRx found that the top five states affected by food insecurity are New York, Pennsylvania, California, Texas and Ohio. Standout areas within each include the Bronx, San Diego, Houston and Cleveland, respectively.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has found that nearly 13% of U.S. households are food insecure. Pre-pandemic data show nearly 90% of those participating in SNAP are in households with a child under 18 years old, an adult 60 or older or an individual who is disabled. Children under age 18 make up nearly half of all SNAP participants.

“Food insecurity and food deserts are not a localized problem,” Ashley Tyrner, co-founder and CEO of FarmboxRx, told Fierce Healthcare in a written email comment. “Fighting food insecurity isn’t just about providing food. It’s imperative that policymakers and health plan decision makers work closely with local, community leaders and other influencers at finding innovative solutions that encourage those affected by food insecurity to realistically participate in improving their health.”

Earlier this year, the COVID Public Health Emergency ended along with extended federal aid on SNAP benefits. This reduced financial support in grocery purchases by $95 to $250 per household per month. Inflation further drove the cost of food up. Taken together with high cost of living, FarmboxRx said in its report, these factors have led to a rise in food insecurity.

In June 2023, the company launched an application-based program designed to supply those affected by cuts to pandemic-era SNAP benefits with nutritious foods. More than 2,000 recipients received six FarmboxRx boxes with fresh produce and pantry staples, delivered to their doorstep each month. It was this pool of participants the company was able to survey for its report.