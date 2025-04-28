Sutter Health agrees to pay $228.5M in antitrust class action settlement

Sutter Health is putting to bed a 13-year-old antitrust class action with a $228.5 million settlement, according to documents filed Friday afternoon.

The agreement between the nonprofit health system and plaintiffs, a class of individuals and businesses who paid insurance premiums for Sutter's services, ends a case that was filed in 2012 and claimed about $411 million in damages from 2011 to 2020.

In it, plaintiffs alleged that the system had used its power in an uncompetitive healthcare market to force health plans into contracts that only included inpatient services at Sutter-affiliated hospitals. They also argued that Sutter’s contracts prevented plans from steering patients to lower cost, non-Sutter providers for services, and as a result raised their costs.

Sutter had appeared to come out on top in early 2022 with a unanimous jury ruling in its favor, but multiple filed appeals saw the case remanded for a new trial in June 2024 on the basis that jurors had been given incorrect instructions. The follow-up trial was to begin in March, until the parties reached an "agreement in principle" on the eve of the retrial (see that story below the break).

"The settlement resolves strongly disputed claims involving alleged conduct spanning from the late 1990s to 2020," Sutter and the plaintiffs said in a Friday joint press release. "The parties agree this settlement is what's best for the parties, for patients and for the class, and the prospect of additional litigation is not in anyone's interest."

The deal will have Sutter transferring the $228.5 million into a settlement fund within 20 days of a final approval from the court. About 3 million people and businesses are reportedly estimated to be part of the certified class.

The deal does not require any new injunctive relief from Sutter, as the system had already agreed to adopt several reforms aimed at curbing anti-competitive practices under a $575 million settlement with California finalized in 2021.

The new settlement, for Sidibe et al v. Sutter Health, is not an admission of liability and is still subject to court approval.

March 3

Sutter Health settles $411M antitrust class action hours ahead of retrial

Shortly before returning to the courtroom, Sutter Health has reached an “agreement in principle” to settle a long-running and recently revived antitrust class-action lawsuit, according to a Sunday evening legal filing and statement from the legal counsel for the plaintiffs shared Monday morning.

The case, Sidibe et al v. Sutter Health, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California back in 2012 and claimed about $411 million in damages from 2011 to 2020. In it, plaintiffs alleged that the system had used its power in an uncompetitive healthcare market to force health plans into contracts that only included inpatient services at Sutter-affiliated hospitals.

A jury had unanimously ruled in favor of Sutter Health in March 2022; however, following multiple appeals, the case was revived last June after a 2-1 reversal and remand for new trial from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That new trial was set to begin today.

According to the plaintiff class counsel’s announcement, the deal is subject to a definitive, final settlement agreement to be drafted and then approved by the court. A motion for preliminary approval of the settlement agreement will be filed in about 30 to 45 days, with a case management conference requested in 90 days, the counsel said.

In response to a request for comment, a representative for Sutter said the system does not have more to add outside of the legal filing at this time.

The plaintiffs are a class of individuals and businesses who paid premiums to the allegedly overcharged plans. Aside from the alleged “all-or-nothing” contracts, they also argued that Sutter’s contracts prevented plans from steering patients to lower cost, non-Sutter providers for services. Removing those alternatives allowed Sutter to charge health plans high rates for its services, they had alleged.

In 2022, the nonprofit system had said its jury victory “validate[d] that healthcare providers, including doctors and hospitals, have a right to evaluate whether to participate in health plan networks and ensure they don’t interfere with the ability to provide coordinated patient care and will not lead to surprise bills.”

The appellate court, however, overturned that win. In the majority’s opinion, it wrote that the lower court had incorrectly removed the word “purpose” from its instructions to the jury and erred in instructing jurors to ignore evidence predating 2006.

The dissenting appellate judge wrote that the lower court had set “reasonable limits” with the 2006 cutoff and that including anticompetitive purpose in the decision would effectively create “a new antitrust rule” for future litigation.

Sacramento-based nonprofit Sutter logged more than $16.1 billion in total revenues across 2023—its most recently reported fiscal year—and $320 million in operating income. It served 3.4 million patients that same year and employs more than 57,000 people.

In 2021, the system finalized a $575 million settlement over allegations of price gouging, which were brought in a 2014 class-action lawsuit.

Just a few weeks ago, the system announced plans to invest $1 billion to expand its services across Northern California’s East Bay region. The highlight of that plan is a new flagship campus in Emeryville with a 200-bed medical center and an ambulatory services complex.