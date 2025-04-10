'Severe and irreversible consequences': HHS dismantling sparks calls for reinstatements, RFK Jr.'s resignation

The unit’s elimination directly contradicts RFK Jr.’s stated commitment to addressing chronic disease, Avalos pointed out.

HHS Office of Infectious Diseases & HIV Policy

The national nonprofit HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute is calling on the HHS to restore the workers at numerous offices including the Office of Infectious Diseases and HIV Policy and the HHS Office of Minority Health , a division supporting the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program and the Bureau of Primary Health Care at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

In his first term, President Donald Trump engaged in a campaign to end the HIV epidemic, but that campaign was conducted by a now-shuttered office, reported Fierce Healthcare.

“It’s just so ironic that DOGE wants to increase government efficiency—well this is the office that did that,” Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, told Fierce.

Five HIV division branches were impacted at the CDC. This includes workers at the HIV Prevention Capacity Development branch, a communications department, the Behavioral and Clinical Surveillance Branch, the Quantitative Sciences Branch and a research branch testing solutions against treatment and social determinants of health.

HIV services will now be provided under the new department, the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA). This office combines HRSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and other offices.

Division of HIV Prevention

Meanwhile, about half of the workers at the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention—a department responsible for tracking infections, conducting research on transmission and promoting testing—lost their jobs, representing about 180 people, according to a report from NPR.

“The expertise of the staff, along with their decades of leadership, has now been destroyed and cannot be replaced,” Schmid said in an April 1 statement. “We will feel the impacts of these decisions for years to come and it will certainly, sadly, translate into an increase in new HIV infections and higher medical costs.”

“At the moment, it seems that we are in the middle of a hurricane and just waiting for the next shoe to drop,” Schmid said.

Again, the actions starkly contrast with the administration’s own words, such as President Trump’s ‘Ending the HIV Epidemic’ initiative, which is focused on reducing new HIV infections in the U.S. by at least 90% by 2030.

National Institutes for Occupational Safety and Health

More than 90% of the staff at the National Institutes for Occupational Safety and Health has been let go, according to media reports.

These workers are responsible for promoting workplace safety and certifying respirators worn by workers in dangerous situations.

National Nurses United slammed the cuts, as has the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) in a new campaign to bring back the workers.

“The proposed reductions effectively end the institute’s ability to conduct essential research and provide guidance,” AIHA CEO Lawrence Sloan in a statement. The group urges members to contact their representatives.

Epilepsy Program

The CDC’s Epilepsy Program is gone, as per the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.

The organization is working to help push the administration to restore the program and protect funding.

“We are taking immediate action through close work with lawmakers, as well as providing you with resources to contact legislators, raise awareness and amplify our efforts,” the group said April 8.

Similar calls to action spawned from the organization Cure Epilepsy, which cited the risk of “losing the momentum we’ve built over decades.”

Division of Violence Prevention, Office of Family Violence Prevention and Services, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, yet teams within the CDC tasked with reducing domestic violence have been greatly reduced.

Staffers within the Division of Violence Prevention have been laid off, plus the leader of the Office of Family Violence Prevention and Services was placed on administrative leave, reported NPR.

Lawmakers highlighted reductions in force (RIFs) at the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, which administers Rape Prevention and Education grants, some of the only federal funds dedicated to sexual violence, and carries out the National Institute Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.

“We ask that you immediately rescind the reduction in force for these important initiatives, and explain how you will ensure that these programs continue to operate effectively,” signed (PDF) three Democratic representatives.

Office of Minority Health and Medicaid offices

In the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), some of the impacted workers were at the Medicare-Medicaid Coordination Office, which help dual eligible enrollees, and the Office of Minority Health.

These employees helped beneficiaries navigate complicated prior authorization appeal processes and helped improve the health of underrepresented populations, explained the Medicare Rights Center.

“These firings have been done in a rushed, reckless way that does not take into account the vital work done by the experts and professionals within these agencies nor the impact the cuts will have on the people they serve,” the center said. The CMS spokesperson noted that leadership from the CMS Innovation Center has been tapped to head the Medicare-Medicaid Coordination Office "during the transition period."

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation warned the HHS reorganization would negatively impact members reliant on Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“As a result of these cuts to essential programs, some people with [cystic fibrosis] will be sicker and may die prematurely,” said President and CEO Michael Boyle, M.D., in a letter to HHS April 9. “We urge the administration to reverse these rapid, large-scale RIFs.”

These concerns stretch to interruptions at CMS, where even short-term gaps in coverage can have critical consequences.

“Regional office consolidation has already impacted state Medicaid benefits, as we are hearing from patients and at [cystic fibrosis] care centers around the country that there are delays in processing applications and no response to phone calls or emails,” he continued. “For instance, one patient waited for hours to turn in a Medicaid application in-person and eventually had to leave before the application was processed because he was running out of supplemental oxygen. In another state, we learned that babies with positive CF newborn screens are not able to get a sweat test—the diagnostic test for [cystic fibrosis]—because of new delays in Medicaid enrollment.” Related Probationary workers dealt another legal blow as appeals court allows firings at HHS to continue

Division of Oral Health

The American Dental Association (ADA) was quick to call for HHS to “immediately reverse” cuts to the CDC’s Division of Oral Health.

This office works to promote oral health literacy and prevention programs like dental sealants and water fluoridation. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. is a vocal opponent to water fluoridation and plans to tell the CDC to stop recommending the practice, the Associated Press reported.

“I am disappointed with the Department of Government Efficiency’s targeting of oral health workforce reductions,” said Brett Kessler, president of the ADA. “Blunt actions like this do not make Americans healthy.”

Office of Pain Policy and Planning

The layoff wave also came crashing down on NIH’s Office of Pain Policy and Planning, a division housed within the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Only one full-time staffer was left after the cuts, according to an April 8 report from Stat News. The unit was initially made up of about 12 employees who worked on pain-related research across several federal agencies, Stat reported.

Heath Resources and Services Administrator

Former Heath Resources and Services Administrator Carole Johnson stopped short of explicitly calling on HHS to reverse the RIFs in this department, but is worried how cuts to the under-the-radar office will leave a large hole to be filled.

She noted how staff were cut at the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline, workers administering the federally qualified health center program, the oral health team and more.

"All of this presents real and unnecessary challenges for low-income communities at the same time that devastating cuts to Medicaid and SNAP are on the horizon,” said Johnson, now a senior fellow with The Century Foundation. “I’m curious who is leading change management in this operation, as it is far from obvious how firing these folks and gutting the safety net will ‘improve coordination of health resources for low-income Americans,’ as the administration has promised.”

Office of Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights

Elsewhere in the CMS, the closure of the Office Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights prompted the Muscular Dystrophy Association to join the chorus of those “deeply concerned” with the HHS reorganization.

Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Advocacy Paul Melmeyer said the now-shuttered office leaves a question mark as to whether the Trump administration will respect protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.

“We urge careful and compassionate consideration of how these changes might affect access to care and coverage for people with neuromuscular disease,” he said in a statement. The CMS spokesperson told Fierce Healthcare "the work of the CMS Office of Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights will be centralized within HHS to reduce redundancies within the Department."

Maternal and Child Health Bureau

Cuts also came at the CDC’s maternal and child health bureau, where the functions of these divisions will be centralized under AHA.

Groups were quick to sound the alarm on the impact of these programs going dark, including affiliates of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and urged concerned individuals to contact the White House.

“It is unclear how the agency will continue to meet its statutory responsibilities without staff,” said Micah Hill, president of the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology. “The depth of expertise held by CDC personnel will be difficult to replace. In many ways, the American public health system has been the global leader, and we are now in danger of throwing that away and doing so in a manner that may be very difficult to recover from.