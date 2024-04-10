Seen and unseen: A closer look at barriers to inclusive care for trans men

This week on "Podnosis," we are exploring a topic that hits close to home for many: the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ patients, particularly trans men, when seeking healthcare services.

A patchwork of federal and state laws exists to protect gender-diverse patients, to some extent, from discrimination in the healthcare setting. But even when such protections exist on paper, they are not guaranteed in practice.

To unravel the complex legal landscape that providers and LGBTQ+ patients are attempting to navigate, Anastassia Gliadkovskaya, senior writer at Fierce Healthcare, interviewed Sasha Buchert, a senior attorney at Lambda Legal.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: