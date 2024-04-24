'Podnosis': A mobile clinic, free scans and the search for long COVID answers

An estimated 17 million adults in the U.S. had long COVID as of March of this year. Despite the prevalence of this condition, there is still much that is unknown about its causes, symptoms and potential treatments. However, to help those suffering from long COVID, specialized clinics are emerging throughout the country.

In Detroit, Moderna, People.Health and community organizations have opened a mobile clinic to provide free lung CT screenings. The clinic aims to evaluate patients for possible lung damage caused by various risk factors and gather anonymous data, with patients' consent, for an ongoing study on long COVID.

In this week's episode of "Podnosis," Anastassia Gliadkovskaya interviews two executives involved in the project: James Mansi, Vice President of Medical Affairs, North America, at Moderna, and Sandra Carey, President of People.Health. They discuss how the clinic collaborates with community-based organizations and other healthcare providers to carry out its work. They also explore the crucial role of mobile clinics in building trust, creating awareness and detecting diseases early.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: