'Podnosis': Cultivating cultural competency in the healthcare workforce

In this week's episode of “Podnosis,” we look at the major health disparities facing Native Americans and explore what can be done to make meaningful improvements.

Misty Wilkie, Ph.D., RN, a clinical associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing, has a deep understanding of the challenges in obtaining high-quality care, drawing from her own experiences as an American Indian. In a conversation with Anastassia Gliadkovskaya from Fierce, she shares her efforts to enhance diversity and cultural competency within the healthcare system.