Providers

'Podnosis': A closer look at social prescribing and the impact of the arts on our health

By Ayla Ellison, Anastassia Gliadkovskaya Apr 3, 2024 9:48am
Podnosis Behavioral Health mental health Social Determinants of Health

Social prescribing is an emerging movement in healthcare, where providers may recommend personalized doses of arts and culture as part of a comprehensive care plan.

Fierce Healthcare’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya sat down with two leaders in this space to discuss the power of the arts and their role in the next generation of mental health treatment.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: 

To Listen to More Episodes from Podnosis

Check Out the Full List
Podnosis Behavioral Health mental health Social Determinants of Health