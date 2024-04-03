'Podnosis': A closer look at social prescribing and the impact of the arts on our health

Social prescribing is an emerging movement in healthcare, where providers may recommend personalized doses of arts and culture as part of a comprehensive care plan.
Fierce Healthcare’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya sat down with two leaders in this space to discuss the power of the arts and their role in the next generation of mental health treatment.
