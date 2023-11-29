'Podnosis': Changing the game on kidney care

Chronic kidney disease is a significant public health issue. Nationwide, roughly 37 million Americans live with chronic kidney disease. Each year, more than 130,000 Americans receive a diagnosis of kidney failure or end-stage renal disease, an irreversible condition that can be fatal.
DaVita is one of the largest providers of kidney care, and its services range from slowing the progression of kidney disease to supporting transplantation. This week on "Podnosis," Senior Editor Heather Landi sits down with Misha Palecek, who leads DaVita’s strategic value-based care partnerships and care delivery innovations, to discuss why the shift to value-based care is critical in raising the bar on kidney care and addressing widespread healthcare disparities.
