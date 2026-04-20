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Physician burnout falls for third year in 2025 to 42%, AMA data shows

By Cailey Gleeson Apr 20, 2026 2:00pm
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Physician burnout declined for the third year in a row, with 41.9% of physicians reporting at least one symptom of burnout in 2025, a new report from the American Medical Association (AMA) found.

That’s down from 43.2% of physicians in 2024 and 48.2% in 2023, according to the organization.

Nearly 19,000 physicians from 106 health systems across the U.S. were surveyed from January to December 2025 for the AMA’s 2025 Organizational Biopsy. Thirty-five of the organizations are recognized health systems in the AMA’s Joy in Medicine Program, now in its seventh year.

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The specialties reporting the highest burnout rates include emergency medicine (49.8%), urological surgery (49.5%), hematology and oncology (49.3%), obstetrics and gynecology (45.7%), radiology (45.2%), family medicine (45%), general surgery (43.8%), cardiology (43.5%) and gastroenterology (43.5%). 

Lowest rates of burnout were reported among these five specialties: infectious diseases (23.3%), nephrology (29.3%), dermatology (31.5%), psychiatry (31.6%) and anesthesiology (39.2%).

Workplace stress also saw a decline in 2025. Nearly forty-three percent of physicians reported “feeling a great deal of stress” because of their job, though that’s down from 45.1% in 2024.

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Job satisfaction remained stable amongst physicians between 2024 and 2025 at 76.5% and 77%, respectively. Moreover, 75.9% of respondents working full-time hours reported job satisfaction, while 78.1% of part-time physicians reported satisfaction.

“2025 marked another year of progress in reducing overall physician burnout levels,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D, in a statement. “This reflects broad gains in engagement, well-being, and perceived support across organizations. However, burnout varies widely by medical specialty, driven by differences in workload, administrative burden, clinical environment, staffing support, and the day-to-day realities of practice. Building effective, lasting solutions requires better understanding where physicians are struggling—and why.”

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