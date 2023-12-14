North Carolina AG sues HCA Healthcare for breaching Mission Health purchase agreement

On Thursday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made good on his threat to sue HCA Healthcare for allegedly falling short of commitments it made to secure the purchase of Mission Health System.

The 183-hospital system had purchased Mission, then a nonprofit, in 2019 under several conditions related to maintaining certain services for at least 10 years. Those came after “extensive negotiations” with Stein, who has the right under state law to review and potentially block nonprofit deals.

The years since have seen a flurry of watchdog reports and antitrust lawsuits alleging that HCA had used its strengthened competitive position to raise prices along with a dip in care quality and limited patient access.

After months of concerns and investigative demands from Stein’s office, the attorney general has now firmly joined HCA’s critics in alleging that the company’s practices have been “flatly inconsistent” with its commitments.

“For-profit HCA has broken its promise to the people of western North Carolina and to my office,” Stein said in a statement. “Quality healthcare is too important—in some cases, a matter of life and death. But HCA apparently cares more about its profits than its patients.”

Fierce Healthcare has reached out to HCA for comment and will update with any response.

In the suit, Stein alleges that the discontinuation of emergency and trauma services at Mission Hospital no longer qualifies it as a level II trauma center, as was required by HCA’s Asset Purchase Agreement. The attorney general also alleges several shortcomings related to the hospital’s staffing, lengthy wait times, bed shortages and impediments to the region’s ground and air medical transport services related to HCA’s operating decisions.

Stein’s other allegations relate to requirements in the Asset Purchase Agreement surrounding inpatient and outpatient oncology services. Here again, the attorney general focused on staffing and bed shortages, noting that the hospital “employs zero medical oncologists” after the specialists left due to burnout and little staffing support.

This means that patients can’t begin chemotherapy treatments at Mission Cancer Center and “have to travel hours to get treatment. Additionally, the hospital’s pharmacy is unable to mix chemotherapy drugs whenever its lone oncology pharmacist is off duty."

Stein said in the announcement that the state’s Department of Justice “has heard from hundreds of North Carolinians about the issues at HCA and received more than 500 complaints,” which often call out Mission’s emergency and trauma services and oncology services.

The complaint filed Thursday petitions the court to declare that HCA breached its agreement, issue a permanent injunction restraining the system from committing such breaches and require the organization to offer the emergency and trauma services and oncology services “at the level they were provided at Mission at the time of the acquisition.”

“The doctors, nurses and medical staff at Mission HCA have worn themselves to the bone trying to care for patients without the necessary resources or support,” Stein said. “They deserve our gratitude, but they and their patients also deserve better. I’m taking HCA to court to make sure it lives up to the agreement it made when it bought nonprofit Mission in 2019. That’s what the people of western North Carolina deserve.”

The attorney general’s complaint was filed in North Carolina’s Buncombe County Superior Court.