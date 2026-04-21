Merger to create nation's largest suicide prevention nonprofit

Two suicide prevention nonprofits announced Tuesday morning their plans to merge and become the largest such organization in the country.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and The Jed Foundation (JED) said they expect their combination to close this fall, pending regulatory approval from the New York State Attorney General. Together, they would have an annual operating budget of about $75 million and net assets of around $140 million.

“At this time of urgent and growing demand for mental health and suicide prevention support, the combining of AFSP and JED represents a bold leap forward, and will strengthen the future of suicide prevention in our country,” AFSP CEO Bob Gebbia said in the announcement. “Suicide is a health outcome that impacts people from every walk of life. While our organizations could continue to make a positive impact operating separately, this merger will enable us to better fulfill our mission of saving lives and bringing hope to people impacted by suicide across the entire lifespan."

Nearly 49,000 Americans died by suicide in 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the tenth-leading cause of death overall, and the second-leading cause of death among youth. In 2022, there were about 616,000 emergency department visits for self-harm injury, per the agency, and a 2024 surveillance study found that nearly half of all people who die by suicide have a history of known diagnosed mental health condition.

The two merging prevention organizations have similar founding stories and a history of collaboration, having previously worked together on a national messaging campaign and as members of the National Council for Suicide Prevention.

AFSP, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, says it is the largest private funder of suicide research. It has 73 local chapters across all 50 states and a volunteer advocate network of 56,000 people. It develops research-guided mental health education and suicide prevention education programs, advocates for policy and supports suicide loss survivors and others affected by suicide.

JED, founded in 2000 and also based in New York, focuses on suicide prevention and mental health promotion among students and young adults. It partners with almost 1,500 schools and community-based organizations on programming, along with other awareness campaigns, training and strategic advising.

The pair plans to leverage their respective strength and footprints to better coordinate a national prevention strategy that extends from youth to adulthood, they said. That includes the advancement and translation of research into practical tools and standards, policy change and the implementation of a comprehensive and systems-level to suicide prevention.

“AFSP/JED will uniquely serve our country and local communities through effective suicide prevention approaches and the knowledge and expertise of our incredible teams, resources, and program areas,” JED CEO John MacPhee said in the announcement. “Uniting AFSP’s focus on translating science into actionable suicide prevention strategies, policies and research funding alongside a vibrant volunteer chapter network with JED’s expertise and programs designed to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults, will create a dynamic organization. AFSP/JED will be greater than the sum of its parts and uniquely equipped to save more lives, reduce suicide risk, and improve mental health outcomes.”

MacPhee is set to lead the combined nonprofit upon a deal’s close, per the announcement. AFSP’s Gebbia would stay on as immediate past CEO through his Jan. 15, 2027, retirement to smooth the transition.