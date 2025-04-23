Managing diabetes with cultural foods

About 1 in 10 people have diabetes, and 1 in 5 don’t even know they have it. Preventing and managing diabetes is only possible when you know where to start.
Yumlish provides nutrition literacy to Medicaid and Medicare populations in a culturally diverse way. This week on "Podnosis," Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya speaks with Yumlish founder and CEO Shireen Abdullah about the outcomes Yumlish is seeing and how federal budget cuts risk making diabetes prevalence worse.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- Food as medicine got a boost after RFK Jr.'s nomination—will it last under Trump?
- Instacart launches AI-backed tools to make it easier for users to find healthy foods
- Tia, Nourish partner to expand nutrition counseling, women's healthcare access
- Virtual diabetes care providers score legislative win, turn focus to full passage