Managing diabetes with cultural foods

About 1 in 10 people have diabetes, and 1 in 5 don’t even know they have it. Preventing and managing diabetes is only possible when you know where to start.

Yumlish provides nutrition literacy to Medicaid and Medicare populations in a culturally diverse way. This week on "Podnosis," Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya speaks with Yumlish founder and CEO Shireen Abdullah about the outcomes Yumlish is seeing and how federal budget cuts risk making diabetes prevalence worse.

