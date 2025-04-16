A look at the gaps in eating disorder care

Nearly 30 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough providers who know how to treat these complex conditions. What care is available is largely inaccessible, often for financial or geographical reasons.

Equip, a virtual provider of eating disorder treatment services, recently ran a survey of nearly 500 people who have been in or are currently in treatment. To understand the striking findings, Fierce Healthcare's Anastassia Gliadkovskaya talks with Jessie Menzel, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and VP of clinical programs at Equip. They also talk about why the current system fails patients and how cultural competence plays a key role in eating disorder treatment.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: