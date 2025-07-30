Joint Commission revising standards for children's hospitals

The Joint Commission has kicked off a plan to explore and implement accreditation and certification changes for children’s hospitals specific to the needs of their younger patients.

The goal, the Joint Commission said Tuesday, is to either remove or revise standards that are inapplicable to dedicated children’s hospitals in the short term, such as those involving procedures that would not be performed on a child.

“The reality is children are not simply ‘small adults.’ Their healthcare requires a specialized lens and approach,” Jonathan B. Perlin, M.D., president and CEO of the Joint Commission, said in the announcement. “That’s why Joint Commission is stepping up to work directly with the children’s health community to ensure our standards are applicable for this population, which should better support children’s healthcare organizations in their delivery of excellent health outcomes.”

To that end, the organization said it has formed a new advisory committee of pediatricians and children’s healthcare executives to help guide the development of the new framework. It’s being co-led by Children’s National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Rile-Brown and former CEO of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Michael Anderson, M.D.

Beyond the initial revisions, the Joint Commission wants its new advisory committee to review how the accreditation and certification services can directly benefit children’s health and “serve as a national forum for thought leadership, policy innovation and clinical insight.”

Alongside supporting quality and safety within pediatric care, the Joint Commission expects its efforts will better assist children’s hospitals and drive engagement between the organization and the children’s healthcare community.

“We’re not just redefining standards—we’re building a future where leading children’s health experts are shaping the national conversation on healthcare excellence,” Anderson said in the announcement. “This collaborative initiative is ensuring that quality and safety are not only preserved but amplified across children’s healthcare settings, enabling a better understanding of how we can best keep our loved ones safe and cared for.”

The Joint Commission did not give any timeline for the advisory committee’s work, but said the strategic focus on children’s healthcare “will be prominently featured” at its thought leadership summit in September.

The Joint Commission is already taking a critical eye to its processes. Last month, the organization announced its “most significant, comprehensive evolution … since 1965” with plans to remove 714 standing requirements from the hospital accreditation program, plus other online resources and programs offering healthcare organizations ongoing support.