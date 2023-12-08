Industry Voices—4 ways advanced primary care helps people thrive

The role of primary care physician has been evolving – along with our understanding of medicine and the social drivers of whole health. Preventing disease by addressing social drivers has become just as important as managing physical symptoms.

In fact, 80% of health is driven by factors that occur outside of the doctor’s office.

From reactive to proactive, and symptom-focused to holistic, primary care physicians are engaging more deeply with patients in four key ways.

Building trust to combat historical inequities

Studies show us that marginalized populations experience disproportionately poor health outcomes. For example, people with lower levels of education are more likely to have heart disease, diabetes and depression. Those who live in unsafe neighborhoods are more likely to be exposed to environmental pollution and lack outdoor spaces where they can exercise, both of which can lead to a variety of health problems. Social isolation and loneliness increase a person’s risk of premature death to such a degree that it rivals the effects of smoking, obesity and physical inactivity.

Advanced primary care takes a whole-person approach to address the physical, social, and behavioral health of every patient, truly listening and getting to know each individual. This leads to stronger patient-provider relationships and builds trust, which is particularly important among communities of color, where a long history of being dismissed or ignored has led to health disparities. When a care provider considers the whole health of patients, hospitalization rates drop and healthcare costs diminish.

Making healthcare more accessible

Modern technology is empowering doctors to provide care where, when, and however their patients are most comfortable. In addition to providing care in traditional settings, home visits are especially effective at assessing social needs, such as food security, housing, transportation, and family dynamics, which we also know can have a tremendous impact on whole health.

Additionally, mobile health clinics can reach patients living in medically underserved communities, where there may not be a nearby care center or reliable transportation to healthcare facilities.

Telehealth is another way to meet patients where they are. Through virtual visits, patients can stay in regular contact with their care team. Telehealth can also be beneficial for many people who are homebound to manage their health between in-person care appointments/visits.

Facilitated visits are a new model that merge telehealth with home visits. –This option sends a licensed care worker to the patients’ home and together, they video chat with a doctor or nurse practitioner, providing both the personal connection along with geographic and cost-saving convenience.

Deploying food as medicine to prevent chronic disease

According to recent data, 42% of U.S. adults are obese, and rates have been rising steadily over the years. Obesity increases a person’s risk of heart disease, diabetes, breathing problems, joint pain, cancer, mental illness, and premature death. Additionally, about 10% of American households are food insecure, amounting to nearly 34 million people, which can contribute to obesity and chronic disease.

We know that there’s an important link between nutrition and health; in fact, poor nutrition is one of the leading risk factors for worsening quality of life and a shorter lifespan. During an in-home visit, care providers may ask to examine a patient’s refrigerator or pantry to assess the nutritional value of their diet.

That’s because food-as-medicine initiatives can improve access to nutritious food to prevent, manage or even treat disease. This may involve medically tailored meals or groceries, produce prescription programs, or connecting patients to community resources and government-funded programs to improve wellness through health eating. When we prioritize and educate patients on the important role food plays in building and maintaining health, the data shows clear benefits.

Keeping people out of the hospital so they can lead happier, healthier lives

The total annual cost of emergency department visits in the U.S. is estimated at $77 billion and results in increased risk of hospitalization, lost work/wages, added stress and other complications. About 61% of those visits involve patients with at least one chronic condition, and people with poor social drivers of health are more likely to end up in the emergency department for reasons that could have been avoided with adequate prior care.

By the industry adopting a more holistic and interpersonal approach to primary care, patients are 28% less likely to visit the emergency department and 67% less likely to be hospitalized as a result of poorly managed chronic conditions.

By dedicating the time and resources to provide personalized care, we can remove barriers and make it easier for patients to proactively manage their health on their own terms. Prevention, early intervention, and focused case coordination help reduce the costs associated with reactive care and can improve patients’ quality of life.

Through our compassionate care teams that aim to bring our reimagined advanced primary care model to patients, Carelon Health has helped millions of people achieve better health. We’ve done this with our 38 advanced primary care centers across nine states and the District of Columbia, along with home visits, telehealth, and mobile clinics.

Americans need doctors and healthcare professionals who seek to understand and prioritize the whole health picture. We believe that advanced primary care does and must continue to play an important role in addressing these complex healthcare challenges.

Peter Haytaian serves as executive vice president of Elevance Health and president of Carelon.