Humana's latest CenterWell expansion brings its clinics to Indianapolis

Humana has set ambitious growth goals around its CenterWell business, and the company's latest expansion brings its clinics to the Indianapolis market.

The insurer intends to open four senior-focused primary care centers in the city in 2023 and 2024, with the first location celebrating its grand opening Nov. 16, according to an announcement. The center began accepting patients in October, Humana said.

CenterWell and its sister brand Conviva Care Center comprise Humana's Primary Care Organization, which treats about 285,000 seniors across 300 locations. Humana is planning to open between 30 and 50 new centers each year through 2025.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our first center in the Indianapolis area and bringing high-quality primary care to seniors in this community,” said Nick Judd, CenterWell market president for Indiana, in the release. “A big part of our mission is removing barriers to care for seniors, allowing more of them to receive primary care in the communities where they live."

"We want to make it easier and more convenient for seniors to see their doctor and achieve their best health," Judd added.

Misha Rhodes, M.D., CenterWell’s chief medical officer for Indiana, said in the release that the company's senior-focused model connects patients with an integrated care team that aims to address all aspects of their health including physical, mental, emotional and social concerns.

The primary care centers are staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners and medical assistants who are able to readily to connect them with other clinicians as needed.

“We know that seniors have different needs from other segments of the population,” Rhodes said. “The staff of CenterWell Senior Primary Care have a passion for senior care, and we love showing patients the CenterWell difference."