Healthcare Dealmakers—Walgreens' PE sale, Samsung acquires Providence spinout and more

Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are in no short supply as providers, health tech companies, retailers and other industry players look to expand their businesses and gain a competitive edge. Here’s a roundup of new deals that were revealed, closed, rumored or called off during the month of July.

Provider

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a potential $6.3 billion merger. Such an arrangement would bring an eight-hospital nonprofit regional health system with nearly 30,000 employees and more than 600 sites of care in 10 New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland counties. The organizations did not give any timeline for their discussions.

Beacon Health System closed its acquisition of Ascension’s four Southwest Michigan Region hospitals and associated facilities. The pickup gives Indiana-based Beacon a solid foothold in Michigan and grows its footprint to a total of 11 hospitals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Community Health Systems is selling off outpatient lab assets and leases in 13 states to Labcorp for $195 million. The services operate as extensions of CHS’ health systems, which will still continue to run their own inpatient and ED labs but will direct patients to the Labcorp facilities for ambulatory lab and testing services. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

UC San Diego Health and Palomar Health are in talks to form a jointly governed entity that would oversee operations of the latter. The arrangement, outlined in a signed letter of intent, would also allow the public organizations to share resources. They expect to finalize details on the arrangement before the end of the year.

Astrana Health (formerly Apollo Medical Holdings) closed its deal to acquire the assets of Prospect Health, which include a health plan, multiple medical groups and an acute care hospital. The companies had initially disclosed a $745 million price tag but lowered it to $708 million upon closing.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (part of Advocate Health) welcomed Hugh Chatham Health alongside a commitment to invest $100 million into its IT systems and recruitment. The new system member comprises an 81-bed acute care hospital, a medical group and other assets.

Ascension Health closed its purchase of Community Health Systems’ 80% stake in Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and its ancillary businesses for $460 million. The Texas hospital will become part of Ascension Seton.

St. Luke’s University Health Network acquired Grand View Hospital, making the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, hospital St. Luke’s sixteenth campus.

Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative acquired the building of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital from Hospital Sisters Health System. The Wisconsin facility had been closed last year and is now slated to open in early 2028, though select services will be restored next year.

AdventHealth acquired Bond Clinic of Winter Haven, a 90-provider physician group based in Florida. Terms were not disclosed.

SolutionHealth, the product of a 2018 merger between Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health, has filed a proposal with the state to dissolve back into separate systems.

Payer

Humana’s senior-focused primary care unit plans to acquire The Villages Health, a Florida-based retirement community care provider. The latter filed for bankruptcy, and an auction process and court order are required before the stalking horse agreement is finalized.

Priority Health will become the governing member of Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire, an agreement that expands the Michigan plan into Wisconsin. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals. Terms were not disclosed.

Tech

Waystar, a healthcare payment software maker, is planning to acquire AI-driven revenue cycle management company Iodine Software for a total enterprise value of $1.25 billion. The deal will be funded 50/50 cash and stock consideration, with the deal expected close by year-end.

Samsung Electronics has bought Providence health system spinout Xealth to bolster the data integration capabilities of its smart devices and wearables. The digital health platform will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the major electronics company, with CEO Mike McSherry staying on as CEO.

Blackstone reportedly signed a definitive agreement to buy healthcare revenue cycle management firm AGS Health from DQT AB for $1.1 billion. The private equity firm is said to have submitted a bid outpacing rival offers and is likely to wrap the deal by September’s end.

Symplr acquired AMN Healthcare’s Smart Square AI-based scheduling software for $75 million, a deal that bolsters symplr’s position in healthcare workforce and operations management with broad solutions for nurse and staff scheduling and timekeeping. The purchase was accompanied by a new commercial partnership between the companies.

Arcadia, a healthcare data analytics company, will be majority owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, an exit for former investor Peloton Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to close in the second half.

Empower Community Care, a behavioral health services and software platform with more than 2,000 customers, was acquired by private equity firm NexPhase Capital for an undisclosed sum. The investor said it is interested in further scaling and expanding Empower’s model.

GovCIO, a government IT company, acquired veterans' virtual care services provider SoldierPoint Digital Health from Iron Bow Technologies. The deal will put GovCIO at the top of a seven-year, $2 billion contract SoldierPoint holds around the Connected Care Integrated Network.

Abacus Group and Medicus IT, both portfolio companies of private equity firm FFL Partners, have merged to form a managed service platform serving the financial services and healthcare industries.

Knipper Health, a therapy initiation partner for biopharma clients, acquired tech platform eBlu Solutions for an undisclosed sum. The latter, which offers real-time medical and pharmacy benefit investigation, electronic prior authorization and digital patient access enrollment, brings a network of 15,000 specialty providers across the country.

VitalHub, a health and human services software company, acquired Canada-based patient flow solutions software provider Novari Health. The deal involved a total up-front consideration of $43.6 million, plus potential performance-based considerations.

TechMatter, a health IT services and staffing company, acquired medical billing and revenue cycle management company DoctorPapers for an undisclosed sum.

Miscellaneous

Walgreens Boots Alliance shareholders voted to approve the company’s sale to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The deal will take Walgreens private, giving stakeholders $11.45 in cash per share for a total deal value of about $10 billion. The sale is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter.

Horizon Government Affairs merged with fellow lobbying firm Monument Advocacy to create a healthcare policy group that marries public affairs know-how with private equity funding.

Sellers Dorsey, a healthcare consulting firm, acquired value-based care and population health data analytics company DignifiHealth. Terms were not disclosed.

Ballad Health sold off a full-service durable medical equipment provider to Quipt Home Medical Corp. That business reported $6.6 million of unaudited revenue in the year ended June 30, 2025, and was acquired for a purchase price of $1.6 million plus the value of accounts receivable and inventory at closing.