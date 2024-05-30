DOJ files objection to Steward Health Care's bankruptcy proceedings

The feds have raised an objection about Steward Health Care's planned bankruptcy proceedings, seeking additional time to investigate the health system's planned sale of its assets.

In particular, the Department of Justice is concerned about the sale of its physician group to UnitedHealth Group's Optum, according to court filings. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton argues in the documents that Steward has set an "aggressive" schedule for pushing the sale through that could make it harder for the agency to review the deal.

Steward reached a potential deal to sell its physician assets to Optum shortly before it announced plans to file for bankruptcy earlier this month. The "stalking horse" deal would essentially serve as an initial bid on Steward's assets that can set the bar for other buyers.

Boynton said the federal government told Steward it intended to review the deal once it was announced.

"Regardless of the milestones, or any default triggered by failure to meet the milestones, the United States’ antitrust review, or review of any transaction under the Clayton Act, must be permitted to reach a conclusion and the Debtors cannot consummate a sale until the review concludes," he wrote in the filing, dated May 28.

Steward officially filed for bankruptcy May 6, saying taking that step was critical for the system to keep the doors open as it navigates significant debts and unpaid bills. It is also working with Medical Properties Trust on a debtor-in-financing arrangement that will provide an initial $75 million.

All of its hospitals are up for sale as it navigates the bankruptcy process, and Steward said it does not expect any of its facilities to close.