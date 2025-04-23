Community Health Systems posts $13M net loss, but revenue gains for Q1 2025

Community Health Systems' narrow first-quarter net loss landed right in line with Wall Street’s expectations, though the public for-profit hospital operator increased its net operating revenue on solid demand, according to financial results released Wednesday after market close.

“Even though healthcare providers are navigating significant change as our operating environment continues to evolve, we remain confident that our strategies are strengthening our operations and positioning the company for long-term success,” CEO Tim Hingtgen said in the results announcement.

Net loss attributable to the company was $13 million (-$.10 per diluted share), an improvement over the $41 million loss (-$0.32) of the prior year’s first quarter—though the losses were narrower for both periods after adjustments (for impairment and loss on sale of business and related costs).

Net operating revenues landed at $3.16 billion, just above expectations and a 0.6% year-over-year increase. On a same-store basis taking CHS’ recent divestitures into account, net operating revenues rose by 3.1%. Both of those came alongside a 1% decrease in total admissions and a 2.3% dip in adjusted admissions, but respective same-store increases of 4% and 2.6%.

Still, CHS’ adjusted EBITDA dipped slightly from Q1 2024’s $378 million to this quarter’s $376 million. The company attributed the reduction to declines in acuity and non-patient revenue, more patient claim denials and higher costs for outsourced specialists, only partially offset by same-store volume gains, higher reimbursement rates, supplemental reimbursement program funds and trimmed contract labor spending.

“Demand for our services produced solid growth in same-store admissions and adjusted admissions in the first quarter as momentum from the end of last year carried over into 2025. In addition, we generated significant proceeds from divestitures and announced a pending divestiture in April that will enable the company to further reduce debt,” Hingtgen said in reference to a cash tender offer concurrently announced by the company.

CHS logged $12.6 billion in net operating revenue across 2024 but was alone among its public for-profit peers in notching a net loss—$516 million for the full year, though much of that included impairment and loss on divestitures and early extinguishment of debt.

As of April 23, CHS owned or leased 72 hospitals and over 1,000 sites of care across 14 states.

CHS is the first of the major for-profit health systems to announce earnings results for Q1 2025. Executives will elaborate on the quarter’s performance in a conference call Thursday morning.