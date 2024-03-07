'Podnosis': A closer look at the impact of measurement-based care in behavioral health

This week on “Podnosis,” Fierce Healthcare’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaysa sits down with NeuroFlow Chief Medical Officer Tom Zaubler, M.D., to discuss the barriers to the widespread adoption of measurement-based care in behavioral health.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- 2024 Outlook: How tech, incentives could push measurement-based care in behavioral health
- Few therapists measure outcomes. A startup's new framework aims to change that
- Industry Voices—Innovative mental healthcare practices are hampered by access challenges, administrative burdens