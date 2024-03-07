Providers

'Podnosis': A closer look at the impact of measurement-based care in behavioral health

By Ayla Ellison, Anastassia Gliadkovskaya Mar 7, 2024 9:02am
Podnosis Behavioral Health Value-Based Care Health Equity

This week on “Podnosis,” Fierce Healthcare’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaysa sits down with NeuroFlow Chief Medical Officer Tom Zaubler, M.D., to discuss the barriers to the widespread adoption of measurement-based care in behavioral health. 

