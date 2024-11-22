Chutes & Ladders — CVS Health continues leadership shakeup; Providence appoints COO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

CVS Health

Mike Pykosz, the former CEO of Oak Street Health, will leave CVS Health as part of the company's latest leadership shake-up.

CVS announced Tuesday that Sree Chaguturu, M.D., will step into the role of president for healthcare delivery alongside his existing title as chief medical officer. In the announcement, CEO David Joyner said that Pykosz let the company's top brass know "earlier in the year that he planned to move on from the company and we appreciate him helping to lead a smooth transition.”

As CMO, Chaguturu oversees CVS' medical affairs organization and is responsible for clinical quality, patient outcomes, addressing access gaps and managing health costs across the enterprise. He was also previously the chief medical officer at CVS' Caremark pharmacy benefit manager.

Chaguturu previously served as chief population health officer at Mass General Brigham, and he is a practicing physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Providence

Darryl Elmouchi, M.D., has been appointed Providence’s new chief operating officer, effective Jan. 2. Elmouchi currently serves as COO of Corewell Health. With Providence’s current COO Erik Wexler stepping into the president and CEO role Jan. 1, Elmouchi will fill a key position bringing extensive clinical and operational experience to his new role.

“Following an extensive nationwide search, it was clear that Dr. Elmouchi's unique background as a physician and proven track record of successfully leading operational transformation, improving patient outcomes and fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity, is a perfect fit for our organization,” Wexler said.

At Providence, Elmouchi will be responsible for overseeing operations, care delivery and performance improvement initiatives across the health system. He will be charged with identifying opportunities that set new standards in delivering high quality equitable care, helping to sustain Providence’s Mission and support its vision of health for a better world, executives said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Elmouchi. He is a visionary who understands the importance of blending compassionate care with innovation and operational performance," Wexler said.

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a leading provider of virtual second opinions (VSOs), has announced the appointment of David Peter, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Peter most recently served as the Chief Executive and Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Cleveland Clinic Indian River. He is board-certified in Hospice and Palliative Medicine and practiced Emergency Medicine for over 25 years.

Peter’s history of clinical excellence, executive leadership and passion for care transformation will help guide The Clinic as the organization continues to grow, expanding access to high-quality specialty care to patients across the country, Cleveland Clinic executives said.

>Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Holdings company, announced that Steve McDonald has joined the company as an Executive Partner, focused on healthcare IT consulting. McDonald formerly led health technology initiatives at Meditech and Cerner.

>Online and in-person hybrid therapy practice Two Chairs announced that Frank Keim has joined as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer.

>Tony Doyle has been hired as the General Manager of Cigna Healthcare’s MidSouth Region.

>Personify Health tapped Christopher Paquette as chief transformation officer and Mehran Mosbriantanha as chief information security officer.

>Ceribell, a med tech company with a portable EEG technology to help clinicians detect nonconvulsive seizures, has hired Kristie Rodenbush as chief people officer, and Brian Price as senior vice president of marketing.

>Jeff Epstein has been appointed as a member to the Board of Directors of XP Health.

>Law firm Polsinelli added Kevin T. Elkins to its Health Care Litigation Practice in the firm’s Nashville office.