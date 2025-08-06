The case for trauma-informed care

Research shows that women impacted by domestic abuse are significantly more likely to experience chronic health conditions. Survivors often live with untreated pain, anxiety and fear—and many never disclose their experiences to a healthcare provider.

At Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Chicago, a new pilot program is rethinking how care teams engage survivors of gender-based violence. The initiative aims to improve how clinicians identify, respond to, and connect patients with trauma-informed care and critical resources.

Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya talks to Mariá Wilburn, a certified crisis counselor and manager of the Pathways Program at Endeavor Health, about the unique approach and why it’s important.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: