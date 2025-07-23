The case for proactive kidney care

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects more than 35 million Americans, and up to 9 in 10 adults with the condition don’t know they have it. Often called a “silent killer,” CKD is typically diagnosed in later stages, when treatment becomes more complex and costly.

In this episode, Fierce Healthcare Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya speaks with Carney Taylor, M.D., associate chief medical officer at Interwell Health, about why CKD is ripe for value-based care, how early interventions can improve outcomes, and what it takes to shift kidney care upstream.

