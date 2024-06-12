AHIP 2024: Oshi Health now available in all 50 states

Virtual gastrointestinal care clinic Oshi Health will be available nationwide by September 2024.

Oshi Health will be the first virtual GI clinic center of excellence with widespread reach, the company said in a news release.

“We have quickly and responsibly scaled our high-touch model in response to patient, employer, and health plan demand for clinically proven GI outcomes,” said Sam Holliday, co-founder and CEO of Oshi Health, in a news release. “Oshi is designed to be accountable to our patients to quickly achieve the outcomes that matter most to them and incentivizes our clinicians to invest the time needed for effective, personalized care that delivers lasting symptom control."

Equipped with certified GI physicians and specialists such as registered dietitians, behavioral health experts and care coordinators, Oshi currently operates in 41 states. The company has partnerships with national payers and employers. Members are able to talk with the care team through unlimited virtual visits and messaging, helping individuals address symptoms as soon as possible.

“The complexity of gastrointestinal conditions demands proven clinical interventions by specialized clinicians practicing at the top of their licenses to drive real outcomes and savings—which takes time, effort and investment to get it right,” said Randy Forman, Oshi's chief commercial officer, in a statement.

Gut-brain disorders cost the U.S. healthcare system more than $30 billion annually, suggesting there is a need for better GI care in the country.

After three to six moths of diagnostic tests and virtual care through Oshi, the company showed 92% of participants achieved symptom control in less than four months, according to data published by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, the American Telemedicine Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterological Association. Research was conducted on UnitedHealthcare commercial members in Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida with a diagnosis or signs of GI conditions.

Additionally, 87% of participants reported a higher quality of life, and Oshi intervention equaled more than $10,000 per patient in medical cost savings in six months, largely due to fewer ER visits and procedures and less medication utilization.