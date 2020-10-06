5 ways medical practices can restore patient visit volumes amid a pandemic: report

It's no secret medical practices have taken a serious hit as patient volumes plummeted in the early days of the pandemic.

And while many have turned to virtual visits, that in itself may not be enough to prop up declining revenue or meet all the needs patients have, according to a new report from the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA.) A June 2020 survey found more than half of patients (57%) report having a medical condition requiring immediate attention.

In a new report out this week, MGMA released key best practices for practices to follow to help restore patient volumes and stabilize financial footing based on 2019 data from more than 1,500 organizations.

New Whitepaper CMS Doubles Down on CAHPS and Raises the Bar on Member Experience A new CMS final rule will double the impact of CAHPS and member experience on a Medicare plan’s overall Star Rating. Learn more and discover how to exceed member expectations and improve Star Ratings in this new whitepaper. Download Whitepaper

"One of the keys to restoring patient visit volumes and avoiding deferred care is ensuring that these patients feel safe when returning to their medical practice office,” said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, president and CEO of MGMA. “Medical practices need to win patients’ trust and this benchmarking data will allow medical practices to make necessary adjustments that will allow them to remain competitive in this ever-evolving industry.”

DON'T MISS OUR UPCOMING WEBINAR: Patient experience and the bottom-line impact on a practice

Some of those practices include: