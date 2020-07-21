Wave of consolidation may be coming as independent physicians report COVID concerns: McKinsey

More than half of independent physicians reported they are worried about their practices surviving the COVID-19 pandemic indicating there may be a sharp uptick in future partnerships and consolidation, a new report found.

Consuting firm McKinsey & Co. surveyed physicians nationally in both 2019 and, again, six weeks into the pandemic, to understand physician sentiment. Nearly half of the physicians surveyed in the six weeks after the pandemic was declared said they had less than four weeks cash on hand.

Nearly seven in ten (68%) of those who were looking for partners listed financial support as the primary driver, the report said.

"While autonomy has remained a priority for physicians, respondents indicated that they will consider partnerships or joining a health system as a result of financial uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," authors Kyle Gibler, MD, Omar Kattan, MD, Rupal Malani, MD and Laura Medford-Davis, MD, wrote in the report.

RELATED: Study: Primary care practices could lose $15B in 2020 due to COVID-19

For example, more than half (54%) of large indpendent practice docs and 30% of small indepent practice physicians said the pandemic "has shown me the benefits of working for a large practice outweigh the benefits of working in a smaller practice."

Four in ten physicians who responded said they are now more likely to pursue employement as a result of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of independents are considering selling their practice or partnering with a larger entity due to COVID.

In 2019, 75% of responding physicians said they preferred to join an independent physician group while 41% said they preferred to join a hospital or health system. After COVID, nearly 90% of respondents said they preferred to join an independent group while 28% preferred to join a health system.

RELATED: Telehealth could grow to a $250B revenue opportunity post-COVID-19: analysis

However, the report said, 26% of physicians who joined a practice or health system reported “buyer’s remorse,” stating that they were interested in returning to self-employment.